Shopping for a cause: Abilene Police Department raises money through coupons

APD Patrol Officer Grant Pratt passed out an one day only coupon to the shoppers at RHV Do It Best Hardware. The coupons help give back to the APD’s community outreach fund. AJ Raaska • Reflector-Chronicle

On Saturday, Abilene Police Department teamed up with RHV Do It Best Hardware in Abilene to raise money for the police department’s community outreach fund.

Customers at RHV would receive a coupon on Saturday for 20% off their entire purchase and the police department would get a percentage of all sales.

“Any organization within the county that wants to come in and do a fundraiser for anything,” RHV Sales Associate Misty Coufal said.

“We’ve done fundraisers for families with cancer, school groups, neighbor-to-neighbor, whoever comes in and asks about doing a fundraiser.”

APD’s Patrol Officer Grant Pratt helped pass out the coupons on Saturday and can’t wait to see what they can do with the money to help families during Christmas.

“So one of the things that we do with this community outreach fund is we are adopting families at Christmas time to buy families in need of Christmas presents,” Pratt said.

“So, we’re gonna use the fund for things like that, the needs we see in the community.”

Pratt wanted to thank all the customers who came in on Saturday to support local business and the community.

“I just want to say thank you for your support,” Pratt said. “The money’s gonna go to needy causes and people here in the community.”

For those who missed out on the Saturday event but still want to donate to APD’s Community Outreach Fund, please visit the UMB Bank on 400 North Broadway Street to donate to the fund.