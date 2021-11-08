'Electoral Farce:' Nicaraguans Worldwide Protest Recent Elections

The Cuban government arrested prominent dissidents on Monday hours before a planned rally that organizers have vowed to hold despite it being banned by authorities. Friends and family members said those detained included opposition figure Manuel Cuesta Morua, 58, the leader of the Ladies in White rights movement Berta Soler, and her husband Angel Moya -- a former political prisoner. Another government critic, Guillermo Farinas, has been detained since Friday, and numerous protest organizers and independent journalists have reported been confined to their homes by the security forces, and their internet cut. As Cubans observed a tense countdown to the planned 3:00 pm (2000 GMT) kickoff of rallies called in Havana and six provinces, police were deployed in large numbers on the streets of the capital.

PROTESTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO