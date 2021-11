Last night could have been a turning point in the Blackhawks’ 2021-22 season. It could have also been just a good response to a difficult situation after the organization fired Jeremy Colliton and replaced him in the interim with Derek King. What it was for sure was a different vibe to the team and a group that played a lot different than it did 0n Friday night. Derek King is 1-0-0 in his NHL coaching career and the Blackhawks are 2-9-2. It’s progress.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO