I'm planning a trip with a couple buddies for January to camp and fish in the 10k portion of the Everglades National Park, and was wondering what people here thought might be some of the better campsites purely in terms of fishing. I've done a couple kayak fishing/camping trips there before and have stayed on Rabbit Key each time, having some success on reds and trout but mostly just figuring our the area. We'll be bringing 2 skiffs this time, so should be able to cover a lot more water.

HOBBIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO