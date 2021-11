The beginning of the academic year at the end of summer brought forward an issue that has been on the cards for months: Should young kids also be vaccinated against COVID?. The United States recently joined Chile, China, Cuba, El Salvador and the United Arab Emirates in becoming the first to approve the vaccination for children, thus also becoming the first big Western country to do so. Discussions are already ongoing in Europe, which is likely to follow suit sooner or later, particularly now that the US has paved the way. Under-12s will be vaccinated worldwide — there's little doubt about it — but do they really need to be?

