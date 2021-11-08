Advanced photon source helps Pfizer create COVID-19 antiviral treatment

Blinding diseases seriously affect quality of life. Retinal and choroidal diseases are common blinding eye diseases with complicated pathogenesis that highly damage visual function. The key factor regulating retinal angiogenesis and vessel maturity is oxygen. Hypoxic conditions induce HIF1α activation, followed by VEGF expression. At present, intravitreal drugs that inhibit the VEGF pathway, including bevacizumab, ranibizumab, and aflibercept, are the most widely used therapies and can stabilize disease progression, prevent progressive vision loss, and even restore vision. However, some incomplete responses to anti-VEGF therapy still trouble thousands of patients, such as persistent fluid exudation, unresolved or even new hemorrhage, progressive lesion fibrosis, and suboptimal vision recovery. Therefore, new treatment strategies need to be explored.
