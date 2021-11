ROCKFORD, MI -- A pass fell incomplete during a two-point conversion attempt for Rockford, allowing Grand Blanc to run out the clock and win the game. The Bobcats beat the Rams 28-27 to earn the MHSAA Division 1 regional title on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Carlson-Munger Stadium at Rockford High School. Grand Blanc (12-0) moves on to face Rochester Adams (12-0) in the MHSAA Division 1 state semifinals at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Howell High School.

