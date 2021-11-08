CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 Marvel Films Getting IMAX Enhanced Upgrade on Disney+ This Week

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the Disney+ day event on November 12th, Disney will begin offering select Marvel Studios films in IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio on the streaming service. Considering how much Marvel Studios' latest films have helped IMAX bounce back from the pandemic, the move seems appropriate. IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio is...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

New Eternals Promo Confirms Superman Exists In The MCU

Marvel's Eternals is beginning to ramp up its marketing and promotional campaign, following the film's big Hollywood premiere. Obviously, as the first wave of critics and fans get to see Eternals (and learn its game-changing secrets for the Marvel Cinematic Universe), there are certain details of the film that will cause a big buzz. Marvel Studios has apparently chosen to give one of those secrets away for free, early, by releasing a new preview for Eternals that reveals that the characters of the MCU are all too aware of the existence of DC's god-like hero: Superman.
Deadline

Despite Global Box Office Glory & $71M Domestic Debut, Why ‘Eternals’ Is A Wake-Up Call For MCU; Sizing Up ‘Red Notice’ Box Office

Sunday AM: Disney was able to keep Eternals intact throughout the weekend hitting a $71M opening amid mediocre audience exits, and the worst reviews of all-time for an MCU title. But know that when this film first landed on tracking four weeks ago, many had it in the $80M-$85M three-day range. Of those attending in the U.S., 46% told Screen Engine/Comscore’s PostTrak that they went to Eternals because it’s part of a franchise they love, while 44% said the genre/type of movie, 32% the storyline and 28% because of the ensemble cast. All in worldwide, Eternals counts $161.7M. That’s the 2nd best opening for a...
horrorsociety.com

The Great Debate Over the New PREDATOR Prequel

Disney Studios recently announced a summer 2022 release date of Predator prequel, Prey. Prey takes place 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation, pitting a female Comanche warrior against the famous alien predator. The script was written by Patrick Aison (Kingdom, Jack Ryan) with Dan Trachtenberg directing, and starring Amber Midthunder as the Comanche warrior, Naru. Little known to fans of the franchise, the premise for this recent installment was inspired of all things, by a fan film. Chris Notarile of Blinky Productions wrote and directed a not-for-profit fan short titled Warrior Predator, starring indigenous actress, Lexsy McKeown, as a First Nation warrior protecting her tribe against the alien predator.
Disney Plus to Launch 13 Marvel Movies in Imax Expanded Aspect Ratio

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are soon going to be able to see even more of the Avengers assembling on Disney Plus. Starting this Friday (Nov. 12), Disney Plus subscribers will be able to stream 13 Marvel movies in Imax’s Expanded Aspect Ratio — which offers up to 26% more screen picture compared with conventional widescreen format. Disney Plus is the first major streaming service to provide the Imax Enhanced features for at-home viewing (although of course without Imax’s gargantuan screens).
imdb.com

‘Venom 2’ and ‘No Time to Die’ Help Make October the Biggest Box Office Month of the Year

For the first time in modern history, October is the highest-grossing month of the year at the domestic box office. Thanks to Sony’s comic book adventure “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” MGM’s James Bond sequel “No Time to Die,” Universal’s “Halloween Kills” and the Warner Bros. and Legendary tentpole “Dune,” the season that celebrates all things spooky and pumpkin spice has been livelier than most at local multiplexes. Through the 31st, October has generated $637 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to Comscore. Those ticket sales were enough to surpass July and its $583 million haul to become the biggest revenue-generating month of 2021.
Pocket-lint.com

What is IMAX Enhanced and which Disney+ movies support it?

(Pocket-lint) - Disney has announced an "IMAX Enhanced" mode for Disney+. Basically, it's launching an IMAX Expanded aspect ratio for a select set of movies. IMAX and DTS worked with Disney to bring the new experience to the Disney+ streaming platform. In fact, it's the first streaming service to have access to IMAX Enhanced, starting with 13 movies. But it's coming elsewhere, too.
oscars.org

Imax Is Coming Soon To Your Living Room on Disney+

The Imax experience is coming home. This Friday, thirteen Marvel movies—including this year's Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings—will begin streaming on Disney+, with a new "Imax Enhanced" feature available. Fans will be able to choose whether to watch in a new aspect ratio, which expands the...
dapsmagic.com

IMAX Enhanced Coming to Disney+ on November 12th for Disney+ Day

IMAX and Disney+ have partnered together to give Marvel fans at home the chance to watch some of their favorite Marvel movies in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio. The partnership called, IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, will be launching on Disney+ on November 12th as part of the Disney+ Day festivities. There...
Polygon

Disney Plus will let you watch IMAX versions of Marvel movies at home

Disney Plus will host select Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in IMAX. This announcement comes at the start of Disney’s weeklong event for the two-year anniversary of Disney Plus. The following MCU movies that will be available in the IMAX aspect ratio on Nov. 12: Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy,...
imdb.com

‘Shang-Chi’ and 12 Other Marvel Movies to Stream With IMAX on Disney+

Disney+ will release 13 Marvel films on Nov. 12 with IMAX enhanced, a screening feature that will give users an expanded aspect ratio of 1:90:1 that will allow for more action to be seen on screen. The Marvel films with the IMAX feature will include Shang-Chi and the Legend of...
IGN

MCU Movies Are Getting an IMAX Format on Disney+

Disney+ is adding a new IMAX expanded aspect ratio feature for 13 Marvel titles, including Shang-Chi, which debuts on November 12, the same day the new viewing format launches. IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ will allow subscribers to experience more of the action at home with an expanded aspect ratio of...
Mac Observer

Enjoy Marvel Movies with an IMAX-Like Experience on Disney+

Disney+ has brought us plenty of content to enjoy this weekend. One cool feature has just arrived that will give you an IMAX-like experience in the comfort of your own home. You can enjoy some of your favorite movies in IMAX Enhanced through the streaming service. What Is the IMAX...
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Co-Creator Calls Pressure of Disney+ Series "Intense"

Disney+ swept social media a few days ago with an update on its biggest projects, and Ms. Marvel showed up in a big way. The heroine is slated to bring her own TV series to life in 2022, so you can imagine how hyped fans were to check on Kamala Khan. Of course, the character's creators were just as anxious, and one of them has admitted to fans that the pressure of it all is like nothing else.
Deadline

‘Predator’ Prequel Gets Title & Sets Summer 2022 Release

On Disney+ Day, the studio announced that its new Predator movie is set to drop in summer 2022, and will be titled Prey. For some time, the pic was shot under the title Skulls. Prey will debut on Disney+ sister streaming service Hulu. Deadline first told you about the project a year ago, with 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg directing. On Friday, we learned the plot line with the pic set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, following Naru, a skilled female warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator. The script was written by Patrick Aison, whose producer-writer credits include the series Kingdom, Jack Ryan and Treadstone. Disney+ Day: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Prey aka Skulls wrapped on September 12 in Calgary as revealed by the pic’s DP Jeff Cutter on Instagram. The Predator movies through six films, including two Alien vs. Predator movies, have grossed $750.8 million at the global box office. Few projects announced in the Disney+ sizzle reel yesterday had hard 2022 drop dates. There is a still from the movie and a logo which will be dropped later this morning and we’ll update you then. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Cutter (@jeff_cutter)
Variety

Disney Plus Day Tries to Deliver the Goods Without Having Many Goods

For three hours on Friday morning, Disney flooded social media with a Main Street Parade of first looks, announcements, and title treatments for at least 45 series, features, and specials set to debut on its streaming service, Disney Plus. The promotional cavalcade covered every section of the service — Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Disney animation and live action, and National Geographic, as well as some offerings for Hulu and Star Plus — as ostensibly part of a company-wide effort to celebrate the streamer’s two year anniversary, dubbed Disney Plus Day. But coming just two days after Disney announced that Disney Plus added...
