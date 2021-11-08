CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman threw party when her stalker died and her friends say it was ‘super distasteful’

By Becca Monaghan
 7 days ago
A woman threw a “deathday party” to celebrate her stalker’s death and has since been branded “vile” by friends.

Turning to a popular Reddit forum for reassurance, she explained how she’d endured over a year’s worth of stalking from a man who started harassing her at work. It soon evolved into being stalked outside of work and him uninvitedly showing up at places she was at with friends.

She explained that she complained about the incidents to the cops but wasn’t taken seriously. This forced her to move apartments, switch jobs, get a new car and change her usual social settings.

After learning of her stalker’s death, she invited a handful of close friends around, where they “mostly we just hung out and had fun.”

“We had a fun party, it was mostly just an excuse to get some friends together and let loose, but a few things happened that I know people might find distasteful,” she said.

“We called it a ‘deathday party’ and toasted to that.”

Word soon got out about the party and a wider social circle showed up who believed the celebration to be “super distasteful”, calling the host “vile” and “vindictive to take joy in that.”

“I might actually be suspended from the team because my coach thinks I’m representing the team and club badly,” she added.

An overwhelming majority jumped to the defence of the Redditor, saying she’s “not the a**hole for celebrating his death” but believed she shouldn’t have told people outside her trusted group, though.

“100% NTA. Who is the a**ole? The stalker jerkoff and the cops that didn’t take your complaints seriously,” one responded.

Another added, “I hate this idea people have that once someone dies they became this perfect and angelical figure, no longer guilty of any sin, unblameable from any emotional damage they leave behind.”

ascertain simpletons
7d ago

If you’ve ever been stalked & had that fear of being followed & watched then you’d understand why she threw a party. Yes death is sad & shouldn’t be celebrated but I can tell you it was more of a celebration of freedom & piece of mind.

y_fernandez02
7d ago

Hey, I see nothing wrong.. she is celebrating her peace of mind.. nothing wrong with that..I can’t sympathize with a stalker dead or alive.😒

Zach Lamontagne
7d ago

not saying he got what he deserved but to that girl I can't imagine the weight lifted after her shoulders. might seem a little dark but it is no different than having bad week a work and celebrating after a bad employee gets fired. I don't believe she was having a party exactly because he was dead it was the fact she felt free all that weight was gone I don't blame her

