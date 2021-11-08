CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

One year from general election, Newsom’s future is bright

By Chris Burton
KGET
KGET
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKsSI_0cq4brJE00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, November 8, marks one year until 2022’s general election.

Here in California, all eyes will be on governor Gavin Newsom, who must once again defeat challengers after beating a recall effort two months ago.

After months of campaigning and nearly half a billion dollars spent by the state and candidates, final recall results are in and nothing much changed. Newsom won the recall election in nearly exactly the same fashion as his first gubernatorial victory.

Republican Larry Elder emerged at the top of the recall field, although it’s unclear if he’ll run again in 2022.

What is clear, though, is Newsom’s standing as the clear favorite next year. According to a recent UC Berkeley poll, Newsom leads likely Republican challengers by more than 20 points individually — though there may be some concern after last week, when Republicans outperformed expectations in governor’s races in New Jersey and Virginia.

Representative races, meanwhile, will be affected by the current statewide redistricting process. A state committee is expected to release its first official preliminary maps on Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 5

+1 Guest
7d ago

Already KEYING UP ( aka prepping) for The Steal!! Not 1person in a 100 people I have talked to day they will vote for gaven Screws'em newsom!! So it must be the latter scenario they are referring to!!

Reply
6
Related
KGET

Inside California Politics: Bullpen talks controversy around Gov. Newsom’s UN climate summit cancellation

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talks with CalMatters’ Emily Hoeven and KCBS Radio’s Doug Sovern about Newsom abruptly cancelling his trip to this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference. Hoeven said lack of transparency from the governor’s office complicated her coverage of the story. “It was quite a logistics nightmare,” Hoeven said. “Right […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Inside California Politics: Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis on UN climate summit

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talks with Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis about her attendance to the UN Climate Change Conference on behalf of California. “California again finds itself leading the way on an initiative which is now gaining steam globally,” Kounalakis said. “It was very natural for us to be the first state in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Drafts of California’s updated legislative, congressional districts released

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL/KGET) – The draft maps are officially out for California’s updated districts for elected officials in the state Legislature and Congress. “Our goal is to draw fair maps,” said California Citizens Redistricting Commissioner Alicia Fernandez. Fernandez is one of the 14-member commission tasked with redrawing district lines, a process that must be done […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

KGET

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy