CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The 50 Greatest Songs From American Movies

By Andrew Raker
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qp0eI_0cq4bpXm00 What would movies be without music? As far back as the silent era, accompanying musicians (often organists) or small orchestras were fundamental to the moviegoing experience. Today, major films produce a legion of best-selling soundtracks -- and often memorable songs that remain popular long after the films themselves have been forgotten. ( Here's the most popular movie soundtrack every year since 1964 ).

To assemble a list of the 50 greatest songs from American movies, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a ranking by the American Film Institute entitled “100 Years...100 Songs.”

AFI members nominated some 400 memorable songs, from throughout movie history, for consideration, then a panel of jurors ranked them according to these criteria: Songs had to come from English-language feature films; they had to “set a tone or mood, define character, advance plot, and/or express the film’s themes in a manner that elevates the moving image art form;” and they had to have had cultural impact, becoming part of our collective memory of the film itself and resonating across the decades.

Click here to see the 50 greatest songs from American movies

From Julie Andrews and Diсk Van Dyke singing "Supercalifragilisticeexpialidocious" to Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power,” each song on our list enhances the enduring iconography of the film it comes from. Of course, don’t take that to mean they’re employed toward similar ends. Movies run the full gamut of ideas and emotions and so too do the songs they feature. ( These are the 50 absolute best songs in history .)

Take the aforementioned example of  "Supercalifragilisticeexpialidocious,” which delivers pure escapist fantasy. By contrast, “Fight the Power” is a call to action with overt socio-political messaging. A song like “Wind Beneath My Wings” invokes sadness while “Rock Around the Clock” instantly transports us to a bygone era. These songs and others like them help movies evoke emotional experiences. Movies wouldn’t be the same without them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TpD3i_0cq4bpXm00

50. "Rock Around the Clock"
> Composer(s): Bill Haley and the Comets
> Performer(s): Bill Haley and the Comets
> Movie: Blackboard Jungle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLjbq_0cq4bpXm00

49. "Make 'Em Laugh"
> Composer(s): Nacio Herb Brown, Arthur Freed
> Performer(s): Donald O Connor
> Movie: Singin' in the Rain

ALSO READ: Most Popular Movie Soundtrack Since 1964

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199KPc_0cq4bpXm00

48. "Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera)"
> Composer(s): Ray Evans, Jay Livingston
> Performer(s): Doris Day
> Movie: The Man Who Knew Too Much

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWn9R_0cq4bpXm00

47. "Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah"
> Composer(s): Allie Wrubel, Ray Gilbert
> Performer(s): James Baskett
> Movie: Song of the South

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9kTo_0cq4bpXm00

46. "Don't Rain On My Parade"
> Composer(s): Jule Styne, Bob Merrill
> Performer(s): Barbra Streisand
> Movie: Funny Girl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXQSH_0cq4bpXm00

45. "That's Entertainment"
> Composer(s): Arthur Schwartz, Howard Dietz
> Performer(s): Fred Astaire, Nanette Fabray, Jack Buchanan, Oscar Levant
> Movie: The Band Wagon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=404zzv_0cq4bpXm00

44. "Wind Beneath My Wings"
> Composer(s): Larry Henley, Jeff Silbar
> Performer(s): Bettie Midler
> Movie: Beaches

ALSO READ: Best Movies for Country Music Fans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UmwYP_0cq4bpXm00

43. "The Way You Look Tonight"
> Composer(s): Jerome Kern, Dorothy Fields
> Performer(s): Fred Astaire
> Movie: Swing Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KScMS_0cq4bpXm00

42. "Luck Be A Lady"
> Composer(s): Frank Loesser
> Performer(s): Marlon Brando, Ensemble
> Movie: Guys and Dolls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GyT54_0cq4bpXm00

41. "New York, New York"
> Composer(s): Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden, Adolph Green
> Performer(s): Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra, Jules Munshin
> Movie: On the Town

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vArmq_0cq4bpXm00

40. "Fight the Power"
> Composer(s): Carlton Ridenhour, Hank Shocklee, Eric Sadler, Keith Shocklee
> Performer(s): Public Enemy
> Movie: Do the Right Thing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gMTU5_0cq4bpXm00

39. "Days of Wine and Roses"
> Composer(s): Henry Mancini, Johnny Mercer
> Performer(s): Chorus
> Movie: Days of Wine and Roses

ALSO READ: 25 Pop Music Stars Who Played Dramatic Roles in Movies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kslJt_0cq4bpXm00

38. "Theme from Shaft"
> Composer(s): Isaac Hayes
> Performer(s): Isaac Hayes, Chorus
> Movie: Shaft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYcm1_0cq4bpXm00

37. "Swinging on a Star"
> Composer(s): James Van Heusen, Johnny Burke
> Performer(s): Bing Crosby
> Movie: Going My Way

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QA2vF_0cq4bpXm00

36. "Supercalifragilisticeexpialidocious"
> Composer(s): Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman
> Performer(s): Julie Andrews, Diсk Van Dyke, Ensemble
> Movie: Mary Poppins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xc4nA_0cq4bpXm00

35. "America"
> Composer(s): Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim
> Performer(s): Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, Ensemble
> Movie: West Side Story

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAgpa_0cq4bpXm00

34. "Let's Call the Whole Thing Off"
> Composer(s): George Gershwin, Ira Gershwin
> Performer(s): Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers
> Movie: Shall We Dance

ALSO READ: Actors You Don’t Know Are Also Musicians

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPe3T_0cq4bpXm00

33. "Aquarius"
> Composer(s): Galt MacDermot, Gerome Ragni, James Rado
> Performer(s): Ren Woods, Ensemble
> Movie: Hair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ojGr_0cq4bpXm00

32. "I Got Rhythm"
> Composer(s): George Gershwin, Ira Gershwin
> Performer(s): Gene Kelly
> Movie: An American in Paris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hok3q_0cq4bpXm00

31. "Theme from New York, New York"
> Composer(s): John Kander, Fred Ebb
> Performer(s): Liza Minnelli
> Movie: New York, New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37wkt7_0cq4bpXm00

30. "Stormy Weather"
> Composer(s): Harold Arlen, Ted Koehler
> Performer(s): Lena Horne
> Movie: Stormy Weather

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2JrS_0cq4bpXm00

29. "Born to Be Wild"
> Composer(s): Mars Bonfire
> Performer(s): Steppenwolf
> Movie: Easy Rider

ALSO READ: Most Popular Movie Soundtrack Since 1964

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3iw0_0cq4bpXm00

28. "Some Enchanted Evening"
> Composer(s): Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II
> Performer(s): Rossano Brazzi
> Movie: South Pacific

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CFS3R_0cq4bpXm00

27. "Unchained Melody"
> Composer(s): Alex North, Hy Zaret
> Performer(s): The Righteous Brothers
> Movie: Ghost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCC8X_0cq4bpXm00

26. "The Trolley Song"
> Composer(s): Hugh Martin, Ralph Blane
> Performer(s): Judy Garland
> Movie: Meet Me in St. Louis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0DHc_0cq4bpXm00

25. "High Noon (Do Not Forsake Me, Oh My Darlin)"
> Composer(s): Dimitri Tiomkin, Ned Washington
> Performer(s): Tex Ritter
> Movie: High Noon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7ygT_0cq4bpXm00

24. "Ol' Man River"
> Composer(s): Jerome Kern, Oscar Hammerstein II
> Performer(s): Paul Robeson
> Movie: Show Boat

ALSO READ: Best Movies for Country Music Fans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGETc_0cq4bpXm00

23. "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head"
> Composer(s): Burt Bacharach, Hal David
> Performer(s): B.J. Thomas
> Movie: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJYgw_0cq4bpXm00

22. "Everybody's Talkin'"
> Composer(s): Fred Neil
> Performer(s): Harry Nilsson
> Movie: Midnight Cowboy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=372I9Z_0cq4bpXm00

21. "Jailhouse Rock"
> Composer(s): Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller
> Performer(s): Elvis Presley
> Movie: Jailhouse Rock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StSSY_0cq4bpXm00

20. "Somewhere"
> Composer(s): Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim
> Performer(s): Natalie Wood (voiced by Marni Nixon), Richard Beymer (voiced by Jimmy Bryant)
> Movie: West Side Story

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FPW6N_0cq4bpXm00

19. "Some Day My Prince Will Come"
> Composer(s): Frank Churchill, Larry Morey
> Performer(s): Adriana Caselotti
> Movie: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

ALSO READ: 25 Pop Music Stars Who Played Dramatic Roles in Movies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pykYa_0cq4bpXm00

18. "Cabaret"
> Composer(s): John Kander, Fred Ebb
> Performer(s): Liza Minnelli
> Movie: Cabaret

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mkvcn_0cq4bpXm00

17. "I Could Have Danced All Night"
> Composer(s): Frederick Loewe, Alan Jay Lerner
> Performer(s): Audrey Hepburn (voiced by Marni Nixon)
> Movie: My Fair Lady

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0kXW_0cq4bpXm00

16. "Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star is Born)"
> Composer(s): Barbra Striesand, Paul Williams
> Performer(s): Barbra Streisand
> Movie: A Star Is Born

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tas1Y_0cq4bpXm00

15. "Cheek to Cheek"
> Composer(s): Irving Berlin
> Performer(s): Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers
> Movie: Top Hat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Suja_0cq4bpXm00

14. "My Heart Will Go On"
> Composer(s): James Horner, Will Jennings
> Performer(s): CÃ©line Dion
> Movie: Titanic

ALSO READ: Actors You Don’t Know Are Also Musicians

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OpgxS_0cq4bpXm00

13. "People"
> Composer(s): Jule Styne, Bob Merrill
> Performer(s): Barbra Streisand
> Movie: Funny Girl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxDr3_0cq4bpXm00

12. "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend"
> Composer(s): Jule Styne, Leo Robin
> Performer(s): Marilyn Monroe
> Movie: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nnGWJ_0cq4bpXm00

11. "Man That Got Away, The"
> Composer(s): Harold Arlen, Ira Gershwin
> Performer(s): Judy Garland
> Movie: A Star Is Born

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zShe5_0cq4bpXm00

10. "Sound of Music, The"
> Composer(s): Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II
> Performer(s): Julie Andrews
> Movie: The Sound of Music

9. "Stayin' Alive"
> Composer(s): Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb
> Performer(s): The Bee Gees
> Movie: Saturday Night Fever

ALSO READ: Most Popular Movie Soundtrack Since 1964

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LewxF_0cq4bpXm00

8. "The Way We Were"
> Composer(s): Marvin Hamlisch, Alan and Marilyn Bergman
> Performer(s): Barbara Streisand
> Movie: The Way We Were

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19wXCT_0cq4bpXm00

7. "When You Wish Upon a Star"
> Composer(s): Leigh Harline, Ned Washington
> Performer(s): Cliff Edwards
> Movie: Pinocchio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CfuGW_0cq4bpXm00

6. "Mrs. Robinson"
> Composer(s): Paul Simon
> Performer(s): Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel
> Movie: The Graduate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbP0v_0cq4bpXm00

5. "White Christmas"
> Composer(s): Irving Berlin
> Performer(s): Bing Crosby
> Movie: Holiday Inn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4VzS_0cq4bpXm00

4. "Moon River"
> Composer(s): Henry Mancini, Johnny Mercer
> Performer(s): Audrey Hepburn
> Movie: Breakfast at Tiffany's

ALSO READ: Best Movies for Country Music Fans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtrWv_0cq4bpXm00

3. "Singin' in the Rain"
> Composer(s): Nacio Herb Brown, Arthur Freed
> Performer(s): Gene Kelly
> Movie: Singin' in the Rain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qc11r_0cq4bpXm00

2. "As Time Goes By"
> Composer(s): Herman Hupfeld
> Performer(s): Dooley Wilson
> Movie: Casablanca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rbU8J_0cq4bpXm00

1. "Over the Rainbow"
> Composer(s): Harold Arlen, E.Y. Harburg
> Performer(s): Judy Garland
> Movie: The Wizard of Oz

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

10 of Greatest Ensemble Movies Ever Made

Just so you’re not stuck wondering what an ensemble movie is all about and why it’s different, an ensemble movie occurs when the main actors have the same importance throughout the movie, as in, they all contribute and no single actor is above the others, no matter how it might appear that way. Now that we have that under control, let’s move on. Good ensemble movies aren’t hard to come by, but great ones are constantly being debated for a number of reasons that people can come up with since they might not like the cat, or perhaps they don’t enjoy the story, or whatever it might be. Let’s just say that ensemble movies are impressive based on the idea of keeping everyone roughly at the same level of importance since to do so with this many different talented individuals is kind of like herding cats, it takes a lot of patience and a great deal of skill to make it work. Here are ten great ensemble movies for you to look at.
MOVIES
New University Newspaper

Recognizing American Music Originated From Black Americans

“Black people made rock and roll” is a line from hip-hop artist Lizzo’s latest single “Rumors” featuring Cardi B. What exactly is Lizzo getting at in her lyrics?. Black people have been deliberately and systematically erased from the history of rock and roll. Rock and roll, though seemingly “white-dominated,” was indisputably pioneered by Black artists. Ever heard Elvis Presley referred to as the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll”? What many people don’t know is that plenty of his early popular hits were written and performed by Black artists first. One of Elvis’ most popular songs, “Hound Dog,” was originally performed by Black blues singer Big Mama Thornton, and countless of his other hit songs were written by Black songwriter Otis Blackwell.
MUSIC
musicalamerica.com

NYFOS Releases From Rags to Riches: 100 Years of American Song Feat. Stephanie Blythe and William Burden

Stream the First Single, ‘Round Midnight, Today!. “insightful and imaginative, touching and funny”. New York, NY (November 12, 2021) — On Friday, January 28, 2022, New York Festival of Song (NYFOS) releases From Rags to Riches: 100 Years of American Song on its new in-house label, NYFOS Records. The label’s debut album features the acclaimed voices of mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe and tenor William Burden, together with Steven Blier, Artistic Director of the NYFOS who accompanies Blythe and Burden, on piano in works spanning art song, musical theater, jazz, and opera. The album is taken from a live concert recording at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College in New York on March 23, 2000: From Rags to Riches, a compendium of American songs celebrating the last century as the new century began.
MUSIC
Variety

‘Assassins’ Review: A Killer Revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Macabre Masterpiece

Director John Doyle’s electrifying staging of “Assassins,” Stephen Sondheim’s macabre masterpiece about our national infatuation with fame and our appetite for violence, is a revival to die for — figuratively, of course. A musical featuring some of the most infamous cutthroats in our nation’s history, “Assassins” was shocking when it premiered Off Broadway in 1990 at Playwrights Horizons, and then again on Broadway in 2004. The show’s exquisitely inventive handiwork showcases more guns than you’d find at a Texas swap meet, from the clumsy .442 Webley revolver that Charles J. Guiteau used to shoot President James Garfield to the secondhand 6.5...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ira Gershwin
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Julie Andrews
Person
Fred Astaire
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Arthur Schwartz
Person
Marni Nixon
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Liza Minnelli
Person
Jule Styne
Person
Harold Arlen
Person
Alan Jay Lerner
24/7 Wall St.

50 Celebrities With Super-Famous Parents

“The fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree.” “Like father, like son” (and presumably “Like mother, like daughter”). “A chip off the old block.” In other words, children often end up resembling their parents — so it shouldn’t be surprising that a large number of celebrities have famous moms and/or dads.  Consider, for example, the […]
CELEBRITIES
Independent Record

American Patchwork Quartet — celebrating our immigrant roots through song

These are the songs American Patchwork Quartet performs in a way that you’ve never heard before. They bring their unique and powerful sound to The Myrna Loy stage 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. In the midst of the pandemic, this group of exceptionally talented American musicians came together to play...
MUSIC
Yardbarker

The 20 greatest Velvet Underground songs, ranked

There is something achingly beautiful about this instrumental from Lou Reed--the song makes you feel like you're riding off into a cream and gelato sunset, windows down, birds silhouetted in the distance. 2 of 20. Who Loves the Sun. The first single from the smash hit Loaded, Who Loves the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Movies#Alan And Marilyn Bergman#Guys And Dolls#Tempo#Afi#Public Enemy
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Engelbert Humperdinck Struck With Serious Illness

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Judy Norton Played Mary Ellen on "The Waltons." See Her Now at 63.

For an entire decade beginning in 1971, the popular TV show The Waltons was a fixture of American culture. The historical drama took place in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains and told the story of the Walton family, a wholesome brood who exuded family values while enduring the Great Depression and World War II. "One of the great things about the show was that it brought people together," Richard Thomas, who played the Waltons' son, John-Boy, told Deadline. "Young people could see a story about older people, and older people could remember their childhood," he said, perfectly distilling the show's appeal.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Franz Ferdinand Tease Greatest-Hits Collection With New Song ‘Billy Goodbye’

Franz Ferdinand are back with a new track, “Billy Goodbye,” which will appear on the Scottish outfit’s upcoming compilation, Hits to the Head, out March 11 via Domino. “Billy Goodbye” finds Franz Ferdinand firmly in their wheelhouse, blending grin-inducing power pop with some clever art-rock flourishes. The track arrives with a black-and-white video — directed by Diane Martel, Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos, and Ben Cole — that captures Franz Ferdinand delivering a lively performance of the song as they and their friends joyously bounce around a studio space.  “Billy Goodbye” is one of two new songs that will appear on Hits...
MUSIC
Variety

How ‘Belfast’ and Kenneth Branagh Could Set a New Record at the Oscars

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film “Belfast” is opening in theaters this week and has already attracted an immense amount of Oscar buzz, currently sitting as the frontrunner for best picture, director and several other categories. With honors and audience awards from various festivals, the Focus Features black-and-white drama has the famed filmmaker on a path to make Oscar history. For “Belfast,” Branagh serves as one of the producers (along with Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas), which makes him eligible to be nominated for best picture, along with director and original screenplay. He’s received five nominations during his career, all across...
MOVIES
Variety

Will Oscar Voters Say ‘I Love Nicole Kidman’ in Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Being the Ricardos’?

After revisiting a slice of 1960s history in last year’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin turned his lens to “Being the Ricardos,” cataloging a politically tumultuous week in the 1950s for Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz during the heyday of “I Love Lucy.” The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences often falls hard for movies about old Hollywood, and it would be foolish to think that they’ve changed their tune, especially after seeing films such as “Mank” from David Fincher garner the most nominations in the 2020 Oscar race. The new movie from Amazon Studios could...
MOVIES
Spin

Hear U2’s New Song “Your Song Saved My Life,” Off Sing 2 Movie Soundtrack

U2 just released a track off the forthcoming Sing 2 movie soundtrack, “Your Song Saved My Life.” This is the band’s proper release since “Ahimsa” where they teamed with A.R. Rahman in 2019 (No, Martin Garrix’s song with Bono and The Edge for Euro 2020 doesn’t count). The original song...
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

70K+
Followers
43K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy