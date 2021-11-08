CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed after hit by car in Salt Lake City

By Scott McKane
FOX 13 News
 7 days ago
A woman was killed early Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Salt Lake City.

Police say the woman was crossing North Temple Street around 6:30 a.m. when she was struck by a westbound vehicle in the area of 750 West North Temple Street.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.

"This was a fatal traffic crash, the driver of the vehicle has remained on scene is cooperating with our officers and detectives," said Sgt. Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department. "Our CART team has responded to take the lead on the investigation, our Crime Lab is also on scene to make sure we are documenting the scene and conducting a thorough investigation.”

Detectives spent several hours diagramming the scene and talking to witnesses to try and figure out exactly what lead up to the incident.

Due to the accident, UTA trains were halted between the Jackson/Euclid and North Temple stations, but all trains have since resumed their schedule.

Officials are reminding everyone to be extra cautious and careful whether they’re driving, or a pedestrian who is walking or biking.

“It’s getting darker in the evenings, so those that are utilizing the roadways, please make sure your equipment is working, be more attentive especially during those commuting hours,” said Wian.

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

