CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

4 Very Well-Known Buy-Rated Stocks With Dividend Hikes Coming This Week

By Lee Jackson
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17217Q_0cq4blG600 After years of a low interest rate environment, many investors have turned to equities not only for the growth potential but also for solid and dependable dividends, which help to provide an income stream. What this equates to is total return, which is one of the most powerful investment strategies going.

We like to remind our readers about the impact total return has on portfolios, because it is one of the best ways to help improve the chances for overall investing success. Again, total return is the combined increase in a stock's value plus dividends. For instance, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%: a 10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

Four top companies are expected to raise their dividends this week, so we screened our 24/7 Wall St. research universe and found that all are rated Buy at some of the top analysts. While it is always possible that not all of them do indeed raise their dividends, analysts expect them to, and the data is based generally on past increases in the firm's dividend payouts.

It is important to remember, though, that no single analyst report should be used in making a buying or selling decision.

Atmos Energy

This utility stock is perfect for conservative investors looking for income. Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE: ATO) engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments.

The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately 3 million residential, commercial, public authority and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 71,558 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains.

The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas. It also provides ancillary services to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending and inventory sales. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 5,684 miles of gas transmission lines.

Shareholders currently receive a 2.66% yield. The company is expected to raise the dividend to $0.665 per share from $0.625.

Morgan Stanley recently boosted its $115 target price to $125, well above the consensus target of $107.56. Friday’s closing print was $93.99.
ALSO READ: Despite Massive Market Melt-Up, 4 Buy-Rated Stocks With Huge Dividends Are Still Cheap

HP

This legacy Silicon Valley pioneer has purchased 24% of its own stock over the past 12 months. HP Inc. ( NYSE: HPQ ) provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products and related technologies, solutions and services in the United States and internationally.

HP serves individual consumers, small and medium-sized businesses and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The company operates through three segments.
HP's Personal Systems segment offers commercial and consumer desktop and notebook personal computers, workstations, thin clients, commercial mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support and services. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, solutions and services, as well as scanning devices. And the Corporate Investments segment includes HP Labs and business incubation projects.

HP shareholders now receive a 2.43% yield. The dividend is expected to rise to $0.29 per share from $0.25.

Loop Capital's huge $50 price target is much higher than the $33.05 consensus target. The final trade on Friday was reported at $31.95.

Motorola Solutions

This stock has performed well this year and remains a Wall Street favorite. Motorola Solutions Inc. ( NYSE: MSI ) is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The company operates through two segments.

The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems. The primary customers of the Products segment are government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities and commercial and industrial customers operating private communications networks and manage a mobile workforce.

The Services segment provides a range of service offerings for government, public safety and commercial communication networks. This segment's product lines include Integration services, Managed & Support services and Integrated Digital Enhanced Network.

The current yield is 1.15%. The $0.71 per share dividend is expected to increase to $0.79.

The $303 Credit Suisse price target compares with a $257 consensus target, which is closer to Friday’s closing share price of $247.44.
ALSO READ: 5 Top Analysts Favorite Stocks Under $10 Are Smoking Hot

Royal Gold

This is a solid company for investors looking for a gold position with somewhat less risk. Royal Gold Inc. ( NASDAQ: RGLD ) acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or financing projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead and cobalt

As of June 30, 2021, the company owned interests in 187 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Its stream and royalty interests on properties are located in Australia, Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States and elsewhere.

Shareholders currently receive a 1.14% yield. The company is expected to raise the dividend by a nickel per share to $0.35.

Raymond James has set a $136 price target. The consensus target is $138.40, and the stock was recently trading at $105.16.

These four top companies are expected to lift the dividends they pay to shareholders, and their stocks are rated Buy across Wall Street. Not only is increasing dividends and returning capital to investors important, but it also shows that the company is doing well and has the earnings and cash flow strength to increase the payouts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Investors Hedge Against Inflation with Small-Cap Companies

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. The one-two punch of strong consumer demand and seemingly endless supply shortages knocked US inflation up to a 31-year high last month. Naturally, that's led investors to slap on their reading glasses, pull up some spreadsheets from recent history, and ask, "Who does well under inflation?"
BUSINESS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE: WMG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion before the opening bell. Warner Music shares rose 2% to $49.30 in after-hours trading. Vicinity Motor Corp....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Square Stock?

Square is a financial technology company with both merchant and consumer products. It just announced an acquisition of Afterpay for $29 billion. The stock trades at a price-to-gross-profit ratio of 26. Financial technology (fintech) companies have provided strong returns for shareholders in the last decade, driven by the continued adoption...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More

AbbVie is a Dividend Aristocrat that should be able to grow even with headwinds for top-selling Humira. Easterly Government Properties' dividend is highly dependable thanks to the company's business model. Energy leaders Devon and Enterprise Products Partners each offer especially attractive dividends. Trade-offs can often be a necessary evil in...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
investing.com

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November for Passive Income

Dividend investors have an opportunity to get high yields from some of Canada’s tops stocks for passive income. Algonquin Power Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) just reported solid Q3 2021 results, yet the stock trades near its 2021 low and now offers a 4.95% dividend yield. The company generated a 40% increase...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks That Look Unstoppable After Earnings

Tesla is outperforming rivals during a pivotal moment. Alphabet's economic moat continues to get bigger. The profit potential of Airbnb's model is becoming clear. Earnings season wasn't so kind to tech stocks in the third quarter. There have been some major collapses in the last few weeks, like Peloton Interactive,...
STOCKS
247wallst.com

5 Buy-Rated Dividend Gold Stocks May Be the Perfect Protection Against Inflation

This is a small-cap gold stock for aggressive investors looking for sector exposure. B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) is a global, growth-oriented mid-tier gold producer whose primary assets include gold mines located in Nicaragua (La Libertad and El Limon), the Philippines (Masbate) and Namibia (Otjikoto) and Mali (Fekola). During the third...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Dividend#Motorola Solutions#Atmos Energy Corp#Ato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Notable Zions Bancorp Insider Trades $1.0M In Company Stock

Alan Terry Shirey, Insider at Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Alan Terry Shirey exercised options to purchase 8,867 Zions Bancorp shares at prices ranging from $44.55 to $55.68 per share for a total of $438,537 on November 10. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $65.71 to raise a total of $582,633 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be 2 of the Strongest Stocks in 2022

Semiconductor powerhouse Cohu is having its most profitable year since 2017, and the stock is primed for growth. GoPro has doubled its subscriber base each year since 2019, and the growth rate is still accelerating. Both of these stocks have strong votes of confidence from Wall Street. As the present...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

Companies that generate lots of cash can hold up well in a bad economy. Investments that cross a lot of industries are better diversified than ones that are tightly concentrated. $5,000 can be enough to get you well on the path of a successful long-term investing strategy. As an investor,...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

70K+
Followers
43K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy