CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Argentine exporters vow safeguards to keep GM wheat out of shipments

By Hugh Bronstein
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Argentine grains exporters have asked the government to identify farmers who are growing drought-resistant genetically modified (GM) wheat, so they can halt sales from those areas until top importer Brazil approves the technology.

Exporters say if any GM wheat is shipped from Argentina, all international sales of the grain may be shunned due to concern about possible cross-contamination from GM to non-GM cargos, given some consumers’ aversion to bread made with GM flour.

Argentine biotech firm Bioceres said in September that 55,000 hectares of its GM drought-resistant HB4 wheat had been planted by farmers in Argentina in what it called “an inventory ramp-up” ahead of “expected pending regulatory approval from Brazil”.

It said the GM wheat was being grown by 225 farmers, concentrated in the bread-basket province of Buenos Aires. A company spokesperson reached by Reuters on Monday declined further comment.

The CIARA-CEC chamber of grains export companies operating in Argentina said the information provided was not detailed enough. Its head Gustavo Idigoras said the chamber had asked the National Seed Institute, a government body, last month to help pinpoint farms that are growing GM wheat.

“If we can identify risk areas... we will avoid purchasing there. We will also test wheat coming into port terminals. Any detection of GM wheat will result in it being rejected,” Idigoras said.

“We are not against biotechnology. We are very positive about biotechnology for corn and soybeans. But we need to be very careful until the market approves it for wheat,” he added.

Maintaining exports is crucial for Argentina as tightening global wheat supplies and robust demand pushed benchmark Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures to the highest level in nearly nine years this month.

CONTENTIOUS ISSUE

Brazil imports 60% of the wheat it consumes, with 80% of those imports coming from Argentina.

Its biosecurity agency CTNBio could decide whether to approve a request to allow imports of Argentina’s GM wheat at a meeting it has scheduled for Thursday.

It is a contentious issue, with Brazilian flour millers threatening to stop buying from Argentina if CTNBio grants permission for the imports.

If and when Brazil approves shipments of wheat produced by Bioceres, it would also be allowed to be sold domestically, the Argentine government says.

Argentine farmers, whose 2021/22 wheat crops have benefited from better than expected rain so far this season, are watching the story carefully. With concern mounting about global warming, drought-resistant wheat promises to bolster crop yields.

“If Brazil accepts GM wheat, it would require a separate supply chain. But it would be very difficult to have two chains with no cross-contamination,” said David Hughes, a grower in Buenos Aires.

He has 900 hectares of wheat on his farm that he plans to harvest in December.

“It would be a big plus going forward to have technology in our wheat that makes it more resistant to drought. The question is whether on not there will be a market for it,” Hughes said.

“That will depend on whether consumers insist on buying foods made with wheat that is free of genetic technology.”

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso slips after ruling party's defeat in mid-terms

* Peruvian sol rises after positive economic data * Risk of more populist near-term policies in Argentina - GS * Brazil, Mexican markets shut for local holidays (Adds details, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew Nov 15 (Reuters) - Argentine assets continued with their jittery session on Monday as the ruling center-left Peronists suffered a defeat in mid-term elections, while Peru's sol firmed after data showed its economy growing at a faster-than-expected pace. Argentina's ruling Peronist party was reeling on Sunday after a midterm vote that saw its center-left coalition lose its majority in Congress for the first time in almost 40 years and taste defeat in its stronghold province of Buenos Aires. The heavily controlled peso fell about 0.1% to 100.31 per dollar while a move in the informal peso exchange rate was awaited. Argentina's country risk fell a significant 21 basis points. "The market is likely to take a net positive view of the election results. A more market-friendly composition of Congress could lead to more effective checks and balances and ultimately a policy regime shift in 2023," said Alberto Ramos, an analyst at Goldman Sachs. "But there is also the risk of more populist near-term policies." Citi strategists said they remain overweight on Argentina credit on potential political change and valuations. "We think that bonds have found a bottom in price and risk reward look attractive." Several markets in Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico were closed for local holidays on Monday. Peru's sol firmed 0.6% after data from the government showed its economy grew 9.71% year-on-year in September, slightly above a recent central bank projection, but its slowest pace of expansion since March as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Chile's peso steadied by afternoon trading after falling around 0.3% earlier in the session. Ahead of elections on Nov. 21, conservative Chilean presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast said that he does not feel like a "far-right" politician, as he has been called in the press, but rather a candidate "of common sense." Polls showing him neck-and-neck with his left-wing rival Gabriel Boric. Market's generally favor right-wingers as they are typically business friendly. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1935 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1286.00 0.04 MSCI LatAm 2177.88 -0.75 Brazil Bovespa - - Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4382.01 -2.31 Argentina MerVal 92409.33 -2.69 Colombia COLCAP 1356.48 -0.69 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4562 0.00 Mexico peso 20.6119 -0.49 Chile peso 798.7 0.24 Colombia peso 3882.33 -0.05 Peru sol 3.9806 0.63 Argentina peso (interbank) 100.2700 -0.04 Argentina peso (parallel) 196.5 1.78 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
agfax.com

WASDE Wheat: Higher Domestic Use, Reduced Exports

The outlook for 2021/22 U.S. wheat this month is for lower supplies, higher domestic use, reduced exports, and slightly higher ending stocks. Supplies are reduced on lower anticipated imports, down 10 million bushels to 115 million on a continued weak import pace. Higher anticipated seed use for the 2022/23 crop...
AGRICULTURE
hoosieragtoday.com

Export Sales of Corn, Wheat, and Soybeans Rise

The USDA says export sales were higher across the board during the week ending on October 28. Corn sales in those seven days totaled 1.22 million metric tons, up 37 percent over the previous week and 10 percent higher than the prior four-week average. Mexico was the biggest buyer at 666,300 metric tons, while Japan and Guatemala finished out the top three. Exports for the week totaled 748,500 metric tons, nine percent higher week-to-week.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Wheat#Drought#Biotechnology#Safeguards#Argentine#Ciara Cec#Chicago Board Of Trade
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures firm, cash cattle supportive

CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures firmed on Monday, supported by tighter supplies of market-ready cattle that propped up cash prices last week, traders said. “In theory, the feedlots have a little more leverage, because there’s fewer cattle available for the packer to buy,” said...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Biology
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Reuters

WTO says goods trade slowing due to supply issues, cooler demand

GENEVA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Global goods trade is slowing after a sharp rebound following the initial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic as production and supply disruptions and cooling demand for imports dampen growth, the World Trade Organization said on Monday. The WTO said its goods trade barometer dropped to...
ECONOMY
NPR

The Wheat Whisperer

In the 1950s, U.S. wheat farmers had a surplus they needed to offload. Their search for a solution landed American wheat in a region whose diet was centered on an entirely different grain—rice. On today's episode of Planet Money, we tell the story of how America's amber waves washed over...
AGRICULTURE
rigzone.com

Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback

Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market. Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market and there may even be a surplus from early next year, adding to the chorus of other OPEC+ members to push back against calls from the U.S. to raise output faster.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Top US trade officials visit Japan, agree to start tariff talks

Japanese and US officials held top-level trade talks in Tokyo on Monday after Washington said it was ready to discuss reducing steel and aluminium tariffs imposed under former president Donald Trump. Washington said Friday it was ready to discuss reducing the tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium that were imposed by the Trump administration in 2018 on several economies, including the European Union and Japan.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas jump near 5% on colder forecast, rising global prices

(Adds latest prices) Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped almost 5% on Monday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. In addition, U.S. prices gained support from a European gas where prices jumped 9% on cooler weather and after a monthly auction showed that Russian gas giant Gazprom PAO had not booked any additional gas transit capacity to Europe for December. In October, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations LNG demand would remain strong for months. But overseas prices were still trading about six times higher than U.S. futures because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production. Analysts have said that European inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 3% below normal in the United States. In what is starting out like another volatile week of trade, front-month gas futures rose 22.6 cents, or 4.7%, to settle at $5.017 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Friday, the contract dropped about 7% to its lowest close since Sept. 7. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 105.1 bcfd this week to 112.0 bcfd next week as the weather turns colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv projected on Friday. U.S. exports to Canada averaged 3.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 2.1 bcfd in October, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December 2019. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants, meanwhile, averaged 11.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG in test mode. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April. With gas prices near $27 per mmBtu in Europe and $32 in Asia, compared with about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 11.1 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel equipment that produces the LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more when Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana starts producing LNG in test mode. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Nov 12 Nov 5 Nov 12 average (Forecast) (Actual) Nov 12 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 24 7 28 -12 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,642 3,618 3,954 3,725 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.2% -3.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 4.75 4.79 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 26.62 25.17 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 31.56 31.42 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 318 290 260 305 305 U.S. GFS CDDs 7 1 12 9 9 U.S. GFS TDDs 325 291 272 314 314 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.4 95.8 96.3 91.9 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.1 8.5 8.2 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 104.3 103.9 104.7 100.2 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.0 3.3 3.3 2.6 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.5 5.7 5.5 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 11.2 11.0 11.2 10.0 4.6 U.S. Commercial 9.5 11.8 13.8 11.5 11.1 U.S. Residential 13.5 17.7 22.0 17.3 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 25.1 25.1 24.6 24.8 24.5 U.S. Industrial 22.5 23.4 24.0 23.5 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.7 4.8 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.3 2.4 2.3 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.5 85.2 91.7 84.2 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 97.1 105.1 112.0 102.3 94.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Nov 19 Nov 12 Nov 5 Oct 29 Oct 22 Wind 13 14 9 14 11 Solar 2 2 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 3 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 35 35 40 38 38 Coal 20 19 19 18 19 Nuclear 22 21 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.97 4.81 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.51 4.00 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.86 5.91 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.38 3.94 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.72 4.75 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.07 4.20 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.13 5.75 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.30 4.60 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.76 3.60 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 50.50 50.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 34.75 34.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 46.25 46.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 49.07 49.07 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 63.25 63.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 69.50 69.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum and Marguerita Choy)
TRAFFIC
AFP

Covid hit Japan economy harder than expected in third quarter

Japan's economy shrank far more than expected in the three months to September, as a surge in virus cases hit spending and supply chain issues hampered business, data showed Monday. The world's third largest economy shrank 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter, much worse than the 0.2 percent economists had forecast. The contraction was driven in part by a 1.2 percent dip in household consumption that tracked the imposition of a virus state of emergency over the summer, when Japan saw its worst-ever Covid surge. Also weighing heavily was a drop in non-residential investment, which plunged 3.8 percent on a chip shortage and supply chain issues that weighed on factory output.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

225K+
Followers
238K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy