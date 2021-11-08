LIVE GAME BLOG: LSU Fighting Tigers lose in battle to Crimson Tide 20 -14

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Tigers played against the University of Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. in Tuscaloosa.

Final Score: BAMA – 20 LSU – 14

Fourth Quarter: LSU – 14 BAMA – 20

Alabama Crimson Tide wins against LSU 20 – 14.

Third Quarter: LSU – 14 BAMA – 20

8:30 p.m. – End of the third quarter.

2:27 – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Jack Bech for eight yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cade York scores. 20-14

12:51 – BAMA: Quarterback Bryce Young passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Jameson Williams for 58 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Will Reichard misses the field goal. 20-7

7:31 p.m. – Halftime.

Second Quarter: LSU – 7 BAMA – 14

7:31 p.m. – End of 2nd quarter.

0:48 – BAMA: Quarterback Bryce Young passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever John Metchie III for eight yards for a touchdown. Kicker Will Reichard scores. 14-7

2:02 – LSU: – Max Johnson pass is intercepted by Defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis.

2:52 – BAMA: Runningback Brian Robinson Jr. runs for two yards for a touchdown. Kicker Will Reichard scores. 7-7

First Quarter: LSU – 7 BAMA – 0

6:46 p.m. – End of the first quarter.

8:58 – LSU: Quarterback Max Johnson passes a complete throw to Wide Reciever Brian Thomas Jr. for eight yards for a touchdown. Kicker Cade York scores. 7-0

10:28 – LSU: Timeout.

12:31 – BAMA: Placekicker Will Reichard missed a 49-yard field goal.

15:00 – LSU: Kicker Avery Atkins kicks off.

6:04 p.m. – LSU wins the toss.

