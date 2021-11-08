Woman missing from campground in Crestone area since Oct. 16

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman who was last seen around Crestone in mid-October.

The sheriff’s office said Jenifer Ann Driver — who also goes by “Mountain Sun" — was last seen around the North Crestone Campground on Oct. 16.

Authorities say they believe she may have hiked to the North Crestone Lake, which is roughly six miles by trail from the campground. She may have her backpack, a sleeping bag, and blue tent with her, the sheriff's office said.

Driver is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray shaved hair. She typically wears baggy and comfortable clothes, the sheriff's office said.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office at 719-655-2544.