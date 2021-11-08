CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Super HEARo Day At The University of South Alabama For Hearing Impared Children

By Theo Williams
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4078y5_0cq4b7EP00

Just because its after Halloween, doesn’t mean that it’s too late to dress like a superhero as the kids who showed up for Super HEARo Day (Spelled H-E-A-R-O) at The University of South Alabama were happy to show us today. This free event was put on by the Student Academy of Audiology for Children who are deaf or hard of hearing with communication disorders

Emmie Patton the Social Media Coordinator for The Student Academy of Audiology at USA had this to say “So, today’s event is basically a carnival that we have every year for deaf or hard of hearing children around the community, where they can just all come and hang out and play games with us and we just kind of get to know them and all hang out. So really what we want to accomplish is we just want to show these kids that they’re not the only ones. We don’t want them to feel alone or isolated in any way so we just want to show them that we can all come together, and parents too. You know, there’s a community here for them, and we just want to support and love on them as much as we can.”

It was a beautiful day filled with games, food, smiles and even a race with a certain superhero. But Then again, everybody here was a superhero today. I’m Theo Williams for WKRG News 5 and The Gulf Coast CW

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Alabama Baller Bash celebrates two children battling cancer

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Baller Bash held a celebration Saturday, Nov. 14 for two local kids who are battling with cancer. Camden Pancener, 7, and Madison Grace Raine, 12, were gifted with amazing suprises. Camden was gifted a state-of-the-art gaming system while Grace was given an all expense museum tour in DC. […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Faith Time: Mobile Church marks 150 years

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some churches have been around for a few years, some decades, some even longer than that. A local downtown Church celebrated a milestone last month–150 years. Pastor Dr. Alvin A. Cleveland, Sr. with Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church in Mobile talks to us about that milestone. Guest: It’s a milestone because we’ve […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
WKRG News 5

Construction begins this week for new Africatown Heritage House

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A major improvement for historic Africatown begins today. Contractors begin putting together the sections of what will be a new Heritage House this week. The Africatown Heritage House is a $1.3 million project, County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood is reportedly spearheading the project. Some of the sections of the house arrived Friday, other […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

RC tournament raises $5,000 for local charities in Crestview

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The B & T RC Raceway Community Charity event wrapped up Sunday, Nov.14 in Crestview.  Crestview residents raced against each other using radio-controlled (RC) cars in a three-day tournament while raising money for local charities. The event raised over $5,000 for Cops for Kids, Crestview Citizens Police Academy Alumni and […]
WKRG News 5

Pieces coming together for Africatown museum

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Modular units that will house the exhibits for the Africatown Heritage House Museum officially started getting assembled on Monday. The Africatown Heritage House Museum will tell stories of the nation’s last known slave ship, the Clotilda, which was discovered in the Mobile River back in 2019. The museum will tell the […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Social Media#The Gulf Coast Cw
WKRG News 5

Best high schools in Alabama

ALABAMA (STACKER) — As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all. It’s a place where students explore their […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Serving Those Who Serve: Rodrick Shoots

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When Rodrick Shoots isn’t busy serving the community as a fire captain with Mobile Fire Rescue, he’ll likely be serving someone else. “He’s an outstanding guy,” said his Cecil Dailey. “He’s so honest and spends so much time helping other kids and other people doing everything he possibly can to help […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Best high schools in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (STACKER) — As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all. It’s a place where students explore their […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Holiday lights contest held in Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Beach Advocates are hosting a Holiday lights contest open for all residents and businesses. All decorations and lights should be up no later than Dec 5. Vote on your favorite display and drop your vote off at the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk by Dec 11 no later than 3 p.m. […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Best high schools in Florida

FLORIDA (STACKER) — As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all. It’s a place where students explore their […]
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy