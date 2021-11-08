Super HEARo Day At The University of South Alabama For Hearing Impared Children

Just because its after Halloween, doesn’t mean that it’s too late to dress like a superhero as the kids who showed up for Super HEARo Day (Spelled H-E-A-R-O) at The University of South Alabama were happy to show us today. This free event was put on by the Student Academy of Audiology for Children who are deaf or hard of hearing with communication disorders

Emmie Patton the Social Media Coordinator for The Student Academy of Audiology at USA had this to say “So, today’s event is basically a carnival that we have every year for deaf or hard of hearing children around the community, where they can just all come and hang out and play games with us and we just kind of get to know them and all hang out. So really what we want to accomplish is we just want to show these kids that they’re not the only ones. We don’t want them to feel alone or isolated in any way so we just want to show them that we can all come together, and parents too. You know, there’s a community here for them, and we just want to support and love on them as much as we can.”

It was a beautiful day filled with games, food, smiles and even a race with a certain superhero. But Then again, everybody here was a superhero today. I’m Theo Williams for WKRG News 5 and The Gulf Coast CW

