Laurinburg Exchange

Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lee’s Mill Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had forced entry into the residence through a front window, causing $450 in damage. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — Locklear Farms on X-Way Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that someone broke into the produce stand and stole a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle and 15 bags of deer corn. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hammond Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that a Taurus G3 pistol was stolen from their unsecured vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office that someone broke into their residence on Sunday and wrecked the home.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Speedway on Church Street reported to the police department on Thursday that a black male had stolen $131 of diesel fuel. The male was driving a white box truck.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that an air-compressor, socket set and hand tote with tools were taken from the residence.

WAGRAM— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that a leaf blower, two weedeaters and a walk-behind edger were taken.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG —Police are investigating a vandalism to a vacant building in the College Plaza Shopping Center. Vandals busted out a front window, causing $200 in damage.

Shooting

LAUREL HILL — On Saturday the Sheriff’s Office responded to Tilford Street after multiple homes and vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Thomas Perhealth, 25, of Oak Street was arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance on a jail premise. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Matthew Brown, 38, of Lumberton was arrested Thursday for second-degree trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Ashleigh Christian, 30, of Biggs Street was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Scotland County for breaking and entering with intent to terrorize. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — DeAngelo Cummings, 32, of Elliot Drive was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Scotland County for injury to personal property. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kwasi Russell, Jr., 25, of South Caledonia Road was arrested Friday for felony fleeing to elude arrest and simple possession of marijuana. He was given a $6,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Deborah Smith, 62, of Azalea Drive was arrested Friday for felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Alex Peele, 29, of Turnpike Road was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County Court for misdemeanor larceny and simple possession of marijuana. He was given a $2,600 bond.

LAURINBURG — Ernest Locklear, 31, of Rowland was arrested for failure to appear in Robeson County for hunting without a license, spotlighting deer, misdemeanor larceny, speeding, careless and reckless driving and driving while license revoked. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Joshua Chavis, 22, of Laurinburg was arrested for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $2,000 bond.