CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Laurinburg Exchange

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYYWL_0cq4b5Sx00

Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lee’s Mill Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had forced entry into the residence through a front window, causing $450 in damage. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — Locklear Farms on X-Way Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that someone broke into the produce stand and stole a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle and 15 bags of deer corn. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hammond Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that a Taurus G3 pistol was stolen from their unsecured vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office that someone broke into their residence on Sunday and wrecked the home.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Speedway on Church Street reported to the police department on Thursday that a black male had stolen $131 of diesel fuel. The male was driving a white box truck.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that an air-compressor, socket set and hand tote with tools were taken from the residence.

WAGRAM— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that a leaf blower, two weedeaters and a walk-behind edger were taken.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG —Police are investigating a vandalism to a vacant building in the College Plaza Shopping Center. Vandals busted out a front window, causing $200 in damage.

Shooting

LAUREL HILL — On Saturday the Sheriff’s Office responded to Tilford Street after multiple homes and vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Thomas Perhealth, 25, of Oak Street was arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance on a jail premise. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Matthew Brown, 38, of Lumberton was arrested Thursday for second-degree trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Ashleigh Christian, 30, of Biggs Street was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Scotland County for breaking and entering with intent to terrorize. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — DeAngelo Cummings, 32, of Elliot Drive was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Scotland County for injury to personal property. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kwasi Russell, Jr., 25, of South Caledonia Road was arrested Friday for felony fleeing to elude arrest and simple possession of marijuana. He was given a $6,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Deborah Smith, 62, of Azalea Drive was arrested Friday for felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Alex Peele, 29, of Turnpike Road was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County Court for misdemeanor larceny and simple possession of marijuana. He was given a $2,600 bond.

LAURINBURG — Ernest Locklear, 31, of Rowland was arrested for failure to appear in Robeson County for hunting without a license, spotlighting deer, misdemeanor larceny, speeding, careless and reckless driving and driving while license revoked. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Joshua Chavis, 22, of Laurinburg was arrested for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $2,000 bond.

Comments / 0

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lee’s Mill Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had forced entry into the residence through a front window, causing $450 in damage. Nothing was reported missing. LAURINBURG — Locklear Farms on X-Way Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of Aberdeen Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that a utility trailer was stolen from their residence. EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of Andrew Jackson Highway reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that hoses, clamps, couplers and other assorted equipment had been stolen.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering to a motor vehicle on Airbase Road that occurred Tuesday. The victim’s vehicle window had been smashed and $300 taken from the car. LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle that...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of First Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole a Springfield Armory XD 9mm pistol valued at $342. LAURINBURG —A resident of Isabelle Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone broke into...
LAURINBURG, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scotland County, NC
City
Lumberton, NC
City
Laurel Hill, NC
City
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg, NC
Crime & Safety
Scotland County, NC
Crime & Safety
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Thursday that an unknown black male attempted to enter their secured vehicle. Entry was not made and no damage was done to the vehicle. LAURINBURG — A resident of Sanders Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Crimestoppers should be a valuable tool

It’s been a long and winding road, but Scotland County finally has Crimestoppers up and running. After many starts and stops thanks to a quirky telephone number, the program officially kicked off on Monday after being absent for the better part of a decade. We will start by applauding the...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
kchi.com

Two Most Wanted Arrests

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two arrests from their Most Wanted list. Monday, 60-year-old Rebecca A Kirkpatrick was arrested in Branson on a Livingston County warrant for alleged probation violation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Kirkpatrick has been on the Most Wanted list since November of 2019.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KWTX

1 arrested in local drug bust

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Marlin police stopped a car Saturday, October 23rd, in the 500 block of Clark Street a little after midnight. Officers ended up seizing about 45 grams of narcotics. Methamphetamine, cocaine, and other things used to distribute narcotics were among the items taken. The suspect was arrested and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vandalism#Marijuana#The Sheriff S Office#Speedway#Wagram#Tilford Street
WWL

4 arrested after 'meth sandwich' found in drug bust

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Four Larose residents are in custody after deputies found suspected methamphetamine hidden inside a loaf of bread during a traffic stop. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, narcotics agents were investigating 46-year-old Reggie Estay for selling drugs and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On Nov. 9, deputies found Estay driving in the central area of the parish and stopped him.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
hannapub.com

MPD: Woman explains drug possession as birthday celebration

Monroe police arrested a Farmerville woman on several drug charges on Sunday near Neville High School after authorities observed the woman rolling a marijuana blunt in her vehicle. The suspect was identified as Nicole Yvonnee Gregory, 18, of 143 Miss Dittie Road, Farmerville. During a search of the vehicle, police...
MONROE, LA
KBUR

Fort Madison woman arrested for drug possession

Carthage, Ill- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Fort Madison woman for drug possession. According to a news release, on Tuesday, November 9th, at about 12:50 AM, a Hancock County deputy stopped a vehicle on County Road 1000 East at Illinois Highway 96. The Driver,...
FORT MADISON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
Marshall County Daily

Traffic Stop Nets Three Drug Arrests

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at approximately 11:48 AM, Drug Division detectives and patrol deputies, with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traffic. violations on Cairo Road. Contact was made with the operator, Lolita Carruthers, 37, and her two passengers, Jasmine N. Glore,...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Laurinburg Exchange

We saw you recently …

… working outside City Hall in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will be presented each day. You might get caught by our cameras, and if you’d like an emailed copy of this photo, send an email request to [email protected] If you do that, you will win a free month’s subscription to The Laurinburg Exchange — so keep watching.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Additional charges added for break-in suspect

LAURINBURG — An inmate at the Scotland County Jail has been given additional charges in relation to the numerous breaking and entering charges he is already facing. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Donald Chad Pate of Laurel Hill was charged Friday with breaking and entering along with larceny after breaking and entering. The charges added an additional $5,000 to Pate’s bond.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

A focuson 2020murder

LAUREL HILL — It’s been nearly a year since a body was found in a remote area of Laurel Hill and detectives with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office are still looking for answers. It was on Dec. 17, 2020, around 9:35 p.m. that deputies arrived on the scene at Cliff...
LAUREL HILL, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

IMPORTANT TOOL

LAURINBURG — After years of trying to get the program back up and running, Scotland Crimestoppers is officially active in the community. The anonymous tip line went live Monday and local law enforcement hopes it will be the key to putting some criminals behind bars. The Scotland Crimestoppers originally began...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

McCOLL, S.C. — A woman was arrested following a shooting in the McColl area on Monday. According to Lt. Trevor Murphy of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call for service on Platt Road at 4 p.m. on Monday. Murphy said the caller advised that a male had...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy