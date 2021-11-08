CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Covid-19 Just Voted And It Will Vote Again In 2022

By Steve Brozak
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With apologies to the Sunday morning talk show commentators, any explanation for the November 2 election results other than Covid-19 must be labelled incidental. This echoes the pathology description Dr. Hannibal Lecter offered when he labelled death as merely incidental to sociopathic behavior. Once we accept that Covid-19 exhibits a similar...

Nancy Barnett
7d ago

Another long winded argument for policies that are either ineffective or have failed. People are tired of being unnecessarily locked down, stripped of their rights and told their choices belong to Biden and the democrats. It's scare tactics at their finest

maaven buttbrittle
6d ago

these mandates are going to cost the democrats everything when it's time to vote again and that's coming from an independent

Bruno G
6d ago

All bogus scam demic & the corrupt globalists of the world with the csc fda the who & big pharma want every human being to accept the cult covidian agaenda & I will always continue to refuse their death jabs & never distance nor wear masks...

The Independent

US mid-term terror for Democrats as poll gives Republicans biggest lead for 40 years

Republicans are holding the largest lead to retake seats in US Congress during 2022 midterm elections in 40 years, according to a new poll.A survey jointly conducted by ABC News and Washington Post found that if elections were held now, at least 51 per cent of voters will extend their support to the Republicans.The registered voters were asked if election for the US House of Representatives were being held today, would you vote for in your congressional district. To this, 51 per cent of people said they would vote for the Republican, while 41 per cent said they would...
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy is our governor, defeats Ciattarelli, ending Democrats re-election losing streak

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has created enough distance between himself and Jack Ciattarelli and has won the 2021 New Jersey gubernatorial election. One week after a tight race on election night, Murphy has extended a commanding lead of 3% over Ciattarelli, totaling 81,000 votes. With the number of outstanding provisional ballots being too low for Ciattarelli to catch up, Murphy has unofficially won the election.
Washington Post

Democrats call on New Jersey Republican to concede gubernatorial race

New Jersey Democrats pressed Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli to concede last week’s election, saying that his silence since the race was called for Gov. Phil Murphy (D) is “an assault on the integrity of our elections.”. “The race is over,” Murphy campaign manager Mollie Binotto said in a statement...
Shore News Network

Down 66,400 votes, Ciattarelli cites election errors and hints at ballot recount, election challenge in New Jersey race

New Jersey Republican candidate for Governor Jack Ciattarelli is claiming election technology errors in a system put in place by Governor Phil Murphy has resulted in 70,000 provisional ballots statewide. Ciattarelli said errors at the polls forced voters to cast 70,000 provisional ballots and says that they have not yet been counted.
New York Post

Voters to Dems: Drop dead!

From the White House to school boards across America, voters on Tuesday screamed at Democrats: “No!” to reckless spending, meddlesome bureaucrats, bear hugs for criminals, racial fetishism in classrooms and beyond, soaring energy prices, a monthly-average of 179,779 illegal aliens invading the southern “border” on President Joe Biden’s watch, and much more.
sanatogapost.com

Not Just Voting at Polls; A Pottsgrove Survey, Too

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – In the first phase of a new effort to reach and communicate with Pottsgrove School District residents, the district Tuesday (Nov. 2, 2021) asked voters outside Election Day polling places in Lower, Upper, and West Pottsgrove townships to complete a short survey. The six-question checkbox form...
newsitem.com

Senate Dems push new voting bill, and again hit GOP wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — If at first you don’t succeed, make Republicans vote again. That's the strategy Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer appears to be pursuing as the New York Democrat forced another test vote Wednesday on legislation to overhaul the nation's election laws. For the fourth time since June, Republicans blocked it.
arcamax.com

Legislators vote on Health Care Right of Conscience Act fuels legal and political debate over COVID-19 vaccine mandates

In a divisive vote pitting precautionary public health measures against personal liberties, Illinois lawmakers last month narrowly passed a measure intended to prevent a decades-old state law from being used to skirt coronavirus vaccination requirements. While the change to the state’s Health Care Right of Conscience Act was meant to...
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Senate Republicans Again Shoot Down John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

NNPA NEWSWIRE — By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent, @StacyBrownMedia – (Source: www.blackpressusa.com) – Named after the late Congressman John Lewis, the Georgia Democrat who spent his life fighting for civil and equal rights, the bill has overwhelming public support. Because of the Jim Crow-inspired filibuster rule, Democrats need the party’s 50 Senators and at least 10 Republicans to pass the measure.
bleedingheartland.com

Why did so many Democrats vote for Iowa's COVID-19 vaccine law?

Governor Kim Reynolds was “proud” to sign a bill designed to make it easier for Iowans to get around COVID-19 vaccination mandates in the workplace. State Representative Henry Stone, who floor managed the bill in the House, said Republicans worked on this legislation for months, seeking ways to lessen the impact of the Biden administration’s expected rules requiring large employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or frequent testing of employees.
Washington Post

Why Republicans block voting bills

Regarding the Nov. 10 editorial “Another blow to voting rights”:. Republicans want to maintain the system by which they can load the electoral dice in their favor. So they gerrymander and suppress, and they twist and turn, knowing the Supreme Court will acquiesce. And lest there be any mistake, this started well before 2020. In Wisconsin in 2018, Democrats got 53 percent of the vote, which led to 36 percent of the state assembly seats, and a disproportionately low portion of U.S. House seats. In Pennsylvania, even voting led to a House delegation tilted 13-to-5 Republican (though the state Supreme Court overruled this, leading to a 9-to-9 delegation). State legislatures of whatever complexion should not be drawing boundaries in federal elections, where they will naturally favor their own, or, even worse, in their own elections.
ksl.com

How the NAACP grades Mitt Romney, Mike Lee on voting rights, COVID-19 relief

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah., arrives for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on voting rights on Capitol Hill in Washington on April 20. Lee, who described a Democratic election reform bill as being written "by the devil himself,” received a failing grade from civil rights groups that strongly back the legislation. (Bill Clark, Associated Press) Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes.
Orlando Sentinel

Republicans’ election fraud monster suddenly has GOP supervisors worried | Editorial

Alan Hays is upset because his fellow Lake County Republicans are spreading unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about 2020 election fraud. Cry us a river. Hays contributed to America’s present-day conspiratorial psychosis, and now is upset that the Frankenstein’s monster he helped create is rampaging across the countryside. Before Hays became supervisor of elections in Lake County, he was a ...
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
