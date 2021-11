Cybercriminals have become the modern mafia and ransomware attacks are the new shake-downs. Not only has the ask of the ransoms skyrocketed, but the average ransomware payment has also increased by 43% and reached $220,000 (from $154,108 in Q4 2020). A ransom of this size could easily push some small and medium-sized businesses to the brink of bankruptcy or lead to a halt of operations that they simply can not afford. Therefore, a lot of businesses are turning to cyber insurance for help.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO