EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads Latam FX lower as inflation worries persist

By Shashank Nayar
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

* Brazil inflation jumps to 1.60% in October * Insurer BB Seguridade down as profit drops * Lender Itau Unibanco receives approval to buy stake in XP Inc By Shashank Nayar Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's real dropped on Monday as investors fretted that rising inflation will warrant larger interest rate hikes and dampen the pace of economic recovery, while elections that are just weeks away were seen mapping the course for Argentine and Chilean assets. Brazil's real fell about 0.9%, on track to erase Friday's gains, after data showed inflation as measured by the IGP-DI price index rose 1.60% in October, compared with a 0.55% gain in September. "These figures imply lower inflationary pressures coming from food components in the very short-term, but higher pressures coming from oil-related prices and in the medium and long term, higher iron ore prices should pressure industrial components for longer," analysts at Citi wrote in a note. The central bank has hiked by an aggressive 575 basis points so far this year in its battle against inflation, with more expected to come, and analysts warn this could choke economic growth. Sao Paulo-listed stocks dropped as much as 0.6%, led by a 2% fall in insurer BB Seguridade after its profits dropped 11% from a year earlier, affected by a five-percentage-point rise in taxes levied on the net profit of insurers in the country. Lender Itau Unibanco said it had received central bank approval to buy an 11.38% stake in brokerage XP Inc. But its shares slipped, along with other banks. The currency of the world's top copper exporter, Chile firmed 0.3% after its central bank said revenues from copper exports amounted to $4.481 billion in October, up 23% versus a year earlier, helped by high global prices. As pollsters go into a legal blackout period two weeks before the Nov. 21 election, Chile's right-wing presidential front-runner, Jose Antonio Kast, has retained his grip on first place in pre-election opinion polls, ahead of leftist Gabriel Boric. As copper prices rose, world's second biggest copper producer Peru's sol firmed around 0.2%. Other Latam currencies, including the Mexican and Argentine pesos, fell with eyes on inflation data this week. Similar data from the United States is also being watched and could reactivate speculation about the next monetary policy steps by the Federal Reserve. Mexico and Peru's central banks are expected to raise rates this week to stave off inflation. The International Monetary Fund last week highlighted the risks from rising inflation in Mexico. In Argentina, ruling Peronists are likely to suffer a major blow in midterm legislative elections, polls ahead of the Nov. 14 vote show. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1416 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1267.59 0.28 MSCI LatAm 2153.58 -0.04 Brazil Bovespa 104818.46 -0.01 Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4424.83 0.83 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1388.56 -0.26 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5605 -0.70 Mexico peso 20.3651 -0.24 Chile peso 807.9 0.48 Colombia peso 3871.03 -0.03 Peru sol 4.0043 -0.05 Argentina peso 100.0300 -0.08 (interbank) (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, Indonesia rupiah lead Asian FX higher

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR ` Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 113.780 113.85 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.351 1.3516 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 27.775 27.836 +0.22 Korean won 1180.000 1179.6 -0.03 Baht 32.670 32.81 +0.43 Peso 49.830 49.81 -0.04 Rupiah 14180.000 14233 +0.37 Rupee 74.435 74.435 +0.00 Ringgit 4.161 4.164 +0.07 Yuan 6.382 6.3785 -0.05 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 113.780 103.24 -9.26 Sing dlr 1.351 1.3209 -2.22 Taiwan dlr 27.775 28.483 +2.55 Korean won 1180.000 1086.20 -7.95 Baht 32.670 29.96 -8.30 Peso 49.830 48.01 -3.65 Rupiah 14180.000 14040 -0.99 Rupee 74.435 73.07 -1.84 Ringgit 4.161 4.0400 -2.91 Yuan 6.382 6.5283 +2.30 (Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Boric
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korea leads stocks higher as China data tops expectations, baht firms

* S.Korean stocks hit highest since Nov. 4 * Thai baht at strongest level since Sept. 10 * Chinese yuan hovers at 3-wk high By Arundhati Dutta Nov 15 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks led most of emerging Asia's equity markets higher on Monday as investors cheered upbeat economic data from China, while the Thai baht firmed after the country's government upgraded its 2021 growth outlook. Seoul equities climbed as much as 1.2%, hitting their highest level since Nov. 4, while Taiwan stocks jumped 0.7% as data showed China's annual growth in retail sales and industrial output both comfortably beat forecasts. Investors will now turn their focus to the virtual meeting here between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden later in the day, with hopes of an easing in ongoing tensions across a range of issues including tariffs imposed on China under former President Donald Trump. "Even as tariff reductions are not expected out of the Xi-Biden Summit, there is a lot of expectations for tariffs to ease in the near-term, " Maybank analysts said in a note. "Expectations have been underpinning the Chinese yuan strength on top of potentially warmer ties between the two-countries as both economies face intertwined supply-side bottlenecks." The Chinese yuan hovered at a three-week high against the dollar. On the downside, Malaysian stocks dropped 0.7%, with losses in consumer staples driving the fall. Singapore stocks added 0.4%. The Thai baht firmed by 0.4% and was at its strongest in over two months, while stocks rose 0.5%. Thailand's economy contracted less than expected in the third quarter, prompting authorities to upgrade the nation's 2021 growth outlook to 1.2%. The baht was helped by more foreign fund inflows into Thai assets due to a brightening economic outlook, which could be seen from falling COVID-19 cases and deaths, Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist at Krung Thai Bank said. The Malaysian ringgit, Taiwanese dollar and Indonesian rupiah firmed 0.2%, each. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 0.4 basis points at 6.196%​​ ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 0.4 basis points at 3.575% ** Consumer staples drive Malaysian stock benchmark lower Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0501 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.00 -9.32 0.43 8.35 China -0.06 +2.29 -0.29 1.61 India +0.14 -1.71 0.33 29.91 Indonesia +0.18 -1.18 -0.32 10.88 Malaysia +0.17 -3.30 -0.50 -6.37 Philippines -0.24 -3.85 -0.62 2.77 S.Korea -0.07 -7.98 1.02 4.37 Singapore -0.01 -2.28 0.20 13.75 Taiwan +0.16 +2.49 0.58 19.60 Thailand +0.31 -8.41 0.26 13.02 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
WORLD
IBTimes

Asian Markets Rise But Traders Keep Worried Eye On Inflation

Asian equity markets mostly rose Monday to build on a recent run-up following another healthy showing on Wall Street, though inflation concerns continue to dampen the mood. While optimism about the global economic recovery remains intact, the rise in prices at rates not seen for decades has traders increasingly worried that central banks will have to tighten monetary policy quicker and more sharply than previously thought.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Inflation is not worrying investors – Should it?

Inflation, inflation everywhere – CPI in the US the highest in 30 years, in Japan the most in 40 years. Producer price inflation is also soaring across the board – last week’s Chinese PPI shot up to a 26-year high. Friday saw yet more evidence as German wholesale prices also jumped. In October German wholesale selling prices rose by 15.2% year-over-year. This was the highest annual rate of change since March 1974 after the first oil crisis. It also marks a steep acceleration in recent months as in September and in August the annual rates of change had been +13.2% and +12.3%, respectively. University of Michigan one year ahead consumer inflation expectations rose again to 4.9% from 4.8%. Meanwhile, the consumer sentiment figure dropped to a 10-year low – worse even than at the peak of the market panic a year and a half ago. On Friday the US 10 year break-even inflation rate rose to 2.76%, its highest since 2006. Real yields meanwhile sank to record lows.
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso slips after ruling party's defeat in mid-terms

* Peruvian sol rises after positive economic data * Risk of more populist near-term policies in Argentina - GS * Brazil, Mexican markets shut for local holidays (Adds details, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew Nov 15 (Reuters) - Argentine assets continued with their jittery session on Monday as the ruling center-left Peronists suffered a defeat in mid-term elections, while Peru's sol firmed after data showed its economy growing at a faster-than-expected pace. Argentina's ruling Peronist party was reeling on Sunday after a midterm vote that saw its center-left coalition lose its majority in Congress for the first time in almost 40 years and taste defeat in its stronghold province of Buenos Aires. The heavily controlled peso fell about 0.1% to 100.31 per dollar while a move in the informal peso exchange rate was awaited. Argentina's country risk fell a significant 21 basis points. "The market is likely to take a net positive view of the election results. A more market-friendly composition of Congress could lead to more effective checks and balances and ultimately a policy regime shift in 2023," said Alberto Ramos, an analyst at Goldman Sachs. "But there is also the risk of more populist near-term policies." Citi strategists said they remain overweight on Argentina credit on potential political change and valuations. "We think that bonds have found a bottom in price and risk reward look attractive." Several markets in Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico were closed for local holidays on Monday. Peru's sol firmed 0.6% after data from the government showed its economy grew 9.71% year-on-year in September, slightly above a recent central bank projection, but its slowest pace of expansion since March as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Chile's peso steadied by afternoon trading after falling around 0.3% earlier in the session. Ahead of elections on Nov. 21, conservative Chilean presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast said that he does not feel like a "far-right" politician, as he has been called in the press, but rather a candidate "of common sense." Polls showing him neck-and-neck with his left-wing rival Gabriel Boric. Market's generally favor right-wingers as they are typically business friendly. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1935 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1286.00 0.04 MSCI LatAm 2177.88 -0.75 Brazil Bovespa - - Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4382.01 -2.31 Argentina MerVal 92409.33 -2.69 Colombia COLCAP 1356.48 -0.69 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4562 0.00 Mexico peso 20.6119 -0.49 Chile peso 798.7 0.24 Colombia peso 3882.33 -0.05 Peru sol 3.9806 0.63 Argentina peso (interbank) 100.2700 -0.04 Argentina peso (parallel) 196.5 1.78 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rebounds as commodity currencies outperform

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar gains 0.3% against the greenback * Canadian factory sales fall 3.0% in September * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.1% higher * Canadian 10-year yield rises 4.5 basis points By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against the greenback on Monday, recouping some of last week's decline as China reported stronger-than-expected economic data and Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said Canada's economy is moving closer to full capacity. The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2509 to the greenback, or 79.94 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2501 to 1.2556. Among G10 currencies, only the Australian dollar notched a bigger gain. Canada and Australia are major commodity producers. "G10 commodity currencies are largely undeterred by the latest downturn in oil prices," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.1% higher at $80.88 a barrel after hitting its lowest level in 10 days earlier in the day. Commodity-linked currencies gained on news that China's industrial output and retail sales grew more quickly than expected in October. The data was "constructive" for commodity demand, Harvey said. Last week, the loonie declined 0.7%. On Friday, it touched its weakest intraday level in more than five weeks at 1.2604. The Bank of Canada will not raise its benchmark interest rate until economic slack is absorbed, which has not yet happened but is getting closer, Macklem said in an opinion piece. Canadian factory sales fell 3.0% in September from August as a shortage of semiconductors crimped sales of motor vehicles, while wholesale trade for the same month grew by 1.0%. Separate data showed Canadian home sales rose 8.6% in October from September. The Canadian 10-year was up 4.5 basis points at 1.720%, while the gap between it and the U.S. 10-year rate widened by nearly one basis point to 10 basis points in favor of the Canadian bond. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Richard Chang)
MARKETS
Reuters

Australia shares set to open lower as commodity prices drag, NZ flat

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are headed for a weaker start on Tuesday as subdued commodity prices may drag resource-related stocks, while investors await U.S. retail sales data due later in the day to gauge the impact of inflation on consumer spending. The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, 37.1 points lower compared with the S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.4% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched down 0.02% to 12,961.94 points in early trade. (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Inflation Is Killing the Dollar Carry Trade in Emerging Markets

A short-lived reprieve for emerging-market carry trades funded in dollars looks to be over, with an upsurge in U.S. inflation making the outlook increasingly treacherous. A Bloomberg index of these bets has dropped more than 4% in the past two months, the biggest slide since March 2020 for a strategy of borrowing in the greenback and investing in developing-nation currencies. The quickest U.S. inflation in three decades is putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to tighten, raising the prospect of higher costs for dollar borrowers, and less extra yield -- or carry.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Brazil registers 63 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 63 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 2,799 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country’s coronavirus death toll is second in the world only to the United States, but the pandemic has abated significantly in recent months, as it has in much of Latin America.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Stocks tread water, safe haven dollar gains on inflation worries

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a 16-month high on Monday while U.S. stocks dipped slightly as investors searched for a clearer economic picture. Persistent concerns that inflation may be rising more sharply and sticking around longer than originally expected weighed on Wall Street, with pessimism weighing on stocks and oil and pushing safe havens like the U.S. dollar upwards.
STOCKS
NBC Los Angeles

Gold Is Set to Rally the Coming Months, Two Experts Say. The Key Level They're Watching

Gold's hot streak is still in its early innings, say the managers behind two of the largest ETFs on the market backed by the precious metal. Bullion wrapped up its best week since May on Friday as investors bought it to hedge against rising inflation figures, the latest being the more than 30-year record spike in consumer prices. It has climbed 7.5% since its recent bottom in September and is now within 2% of breaking even on a year-to-date basis.
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean stocks rise on tech rally, lead Asian gains

* S.Korean stocks set for best day since Nov. 2 * Malaysia's economy shrinks 4.5% in Q3 * Singapore Airlines falls 1.7% after qtly loss By Arundhati Dutta Nov 12 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks firmed the most in Asia on Friday, as the technology sector tracked gains in U.S. semiconductor stocks and investors nurtured hopes that China was scaling back regulatory clampdowns. Seoul equities climbed 1.4% and were set for their best day in over a week, while neighbouring Taiwan's tech-heavy stock bourse also advanced as much as 0.9%. "Asian benchmark stock indices that have a higher weightage in tech-related stocks are outperforming today... likely due to the outperformance in the U.S. semiconductor stocks," said Kelvin Wong, an analyst at CMC markets. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index added 1.9% overnight to drive most of the gains on Wall Street after a heavy selloff in the previous session. "Also, stringent regulatory clampdowns on China Big Tech have started to tone down," Wong added, referring to reports that Didi Global will relaunch its ride-hailing and other apps in China by the end of 2021 in anticipation that Beijing's probe into the firm will be wrapped up by then. Investors were also relieved after cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group again avoided a default here with a last minute payment, alleviating fears of an accelerated collapse of China's property sector that would have widespread ramifications in emerging Asia. In Malaysia, the stock benchmark gained 0.6%, even as data showed the country's economy shrunk more than expected in the third quarter. "With international and interstate travel allowed to resume in October, along with dine-in and other domestic services, the economy is set for a smart, redeeming rebound in fourth-quarter," Mizuho Bank analysts said in a note. Singapore shares edged lower, with transport firm Comfortdelgro the top loser for a second day in a row after it halted plans for an initial public offering of its Australian unit. Singapore Airlines, down 1.7%, also weighed on the benchmark after it posted a loss in the second quarter. Currency markets in the region were mixed, with the Singapore dollar and the Japanese yen weakening over 0.1% as the dollar hit a 16-month high on inflation fears. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 3 basis points at 6.201%​ ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 0.6 basis points at 3.569%​​ ** Chipmakers Silergy Corp & Alchip Technologies lift Taiwan benchmark with around 5% jump, each Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0427 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.18 -9.64 1.02 7.77 China -0.10 +2.06 -0.01 1.71 India +0.00 -1.94 0.49 28.46 Indonesia +0.11 -1.44 -0.31 11.57 Malaysia -0.01 -3.52 0.55 -6.15 Philippines -0.11 -4.14 0.44 3.14 S.Korea +0.07 -7.95 1.43 3.25 Singapore -0.11 -2.56 -0.01 13.85 Taiwan +0.02 +2.33 0.25 18.76 Thailand +0.15 -8.71 0.08 12.73 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S. Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR ` Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.250 114.05 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3541 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 27.833 27.84 +0.03 Korean won 1178.600 1180.8 +0.19 Baht 32.800 32.87 +0.21 Peso 50.030 50.03 +0.00 Rupiah 14260.000 14260 +0.00 Rupee 74.510 74.51 +0.00 Ringgit 4.167 4.166 -0.02 Yuan 6.397 6.39 -0.10 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 114.250 103.24 -9.64 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3209 -2.52 Taiwan dlr 27.833 28.483 +2.34 Korean won 1178.600 1086.20 -7.84 Baht 32.800 29.96 -8.66 Peso 50.030 48.01 -4.04 Rupiah 14260.000 14040 -1.54 Rupee 74.510 73.07 -1.94 Ringgit 4.167 4.0400 -3.05 Yuan 6.397 6.5283 +2.06 (Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MARKETS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Pot producers lift Toronto index to record high

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments) Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index extended gains to scale an all-time peak on Friday, keeping it on course for a second straight weekly rise, with cannabis stocks leading gains in the healthcare sector. At 9:45 a.m. ET (14:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Inflation jitters send Turkey's lira to all-time low

* Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ govt to resign. * Chinese blue-chips gain as China Evergrande makes bond payment. Nov 11 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies slumped on Thursday, with Turkey’s lira at record lows, as the U.S. dollar rallied on rising bets of faster monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.
BUSINESS
