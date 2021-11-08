CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Mom, Son Accused of Drug Trafficking

By Paul Holley
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 7 days ago

A mother and son were charged with drug trafficking and several other drug-related offenses by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office following their arrest here Thursday.

A cash bond was set at $10,000 apiece for Danielle E. Kruger, 36, and Jaiden T. Kruger, 19, of 1608 Roosevelt Ave., during initial court appearances on Friday. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for November 11. Both were being held in the Racine County Jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BC0gb_0cq4aMQG00
Danielle Kruger Credit: Racine County Sheriff

Danielle Kruger was charged with possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xop5v_0cq4aMQG00
Jaiden Kruger Credit: Racine County Sheriff

Jaiden Kruger was charged with three counts of manufacture/deliver THC, three counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver/manufacture THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both of the possession with intent to deliver/manufacture THC charges against the Krugers included “on or near a school.” The residence is within 1,000 feet of Giese Elementary School, the complaint stated.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine County Metro Drug Unit agents executed a search warrant at the Krugers’ Roosevelt Avenue residence in Racine on Thursday morning. The warrant followed an investigation that included controlled buys of marijuana by an informant from Jaiden Kruger on three occasions during September and October.

Agents also found approximately 6 pounds of marijuana and substances containing THC, 2.8 grams of psilocybin, an FN 9-mm handgun, digital scales, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia and $25,981 in cash in a search of the residence.

According to the criminal complaint, agents found the Krugers, a 2-year-old child and a male, identified as “JG” in the residence. JG told officers that the Krugers allowed him to stay with them. He was not apprehended. Racine County Human Services assisted with the child under the drug endangered children protocol.

Jaiden Kruger told officers that he “sells about a pound of marijuana every two to three weeks and about an ounce or less at a time,” the complaint stated. Danielle Kruger “admitted to having a quarter-pound to a half-pound of marijuana and that she had given marijuana to both Jaiden and JG.”

The Racine County Metro Drug Unit was assisted in the search warrant execution by a Racine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

Comments / 3

Related
Racine County Eye

Kansasville Man Charged With 8th OWI

A cash bond was set at $10,000 for a Kansasville man accused of his eighth Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence offense after his arrest here Tuesday evening. Frederick R. Schmitt, 55, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with OWI (8th offense) and possession of THC. The OWI charge is a felony punishable by a $25,000 fine and/or 12 ½ years in prison. The THC possession charge is a misdemeanor.
KANSASVILLE, WI
Racine County Eye

DA: Union Grove man struck deputy in the hospital following fire

UNION GROVE – A 38-year-old Union Grove man is in custody after he struck a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, according to reports. Steven E. Woolf Jr. was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with battery to a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. If convicted of both charges, Woolf faces up to six years, nine months in prison and fines up to $11,000.
UNION GROVE, WI
Racine County Eye

Caledonia Police Department’s Weekly Police Reports

Recently, the Caledonia Police Department shared a round-up of their encounters on their Facebook page. The following incidents took place between October 20 and 26:. The Caledonia Police Department responded to a call at 8:40 p.m. at 4100B Walsh Road. This incident involved a dispute between an upper and lower residence. The 57-year-old tenant in the lower half was attempting to gain entry into the upper half. He was highly intoxicated at the time of the incident and arrested for disorderly conduct. Following the arrest, he was turned over to jail staff without incident.
CALEDONIA, WI
Racine County Eye

Deadly fentanyl overdoses on the rise in Kenosha County

The Opioid Task Force received a report from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG) stating that fentanyl has been detected in all types of counterfeit pills, marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is approved for treating patients with chronic severe pain from illnesses such...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy