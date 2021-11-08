Mom, Son Accused of Drug Trafficking

A mother and son were charged with drug trafficking and several other drug-related offenses by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office following their arrest here Thursday.

A cash bond was set at $10,000 apiece for Danielle E. Kruger, 36, and Jaiden T. Kruger, 19, of 1608 Roosevelt Ave., during initial court appearances on Friday. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for November 11. Both were being held in the Racine County Jail.

Danielle Kruger Credit: Racine County Sheriff

Danielle Kruger was charged with possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jaiden Kruger Credit: Racine County Sheriff

Jaiden Kruger was charged with three counts of manufacture/deliver THC, three counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver/manufacture THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both of the possession with intent to deliver/manufacture THC charges against the Krugers included “on or near a school.” The residence is within 1,000 feet of Giese Elementary School, the complaint stated.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine County Metro Drug Unit agents executed a search warrant at the Krugers’ Roosevelt Avenue residence in Racine on Thursday morning. The warrant followed an investigation that included controlled buys of marijuana by an informant from Jaiden Kruger on three occasions during September and October.

Agents also found approximately 6 pounds of marijuana and substances containing THC, 2.8 grams of psilocybin, an FN 9-mm handgun, digital scales, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia and $25,981 in cash in a search of the residence.

According to the criminal complaint, agents found the Krugers, a 2-year-old child and a male, identified as “JG” in the residence. JG told officers that the Krugers allowed him to stay with them. He was not apprehended. Racine County Human Services assisted with the child under the drug endangered children protocol.

Jaiden Kruger told officers that he “sells about a pound of marijuana every two to three weeks and about an ounce or less at a time,” the complaint stated. Danielle Kruger “admitted to having a quarter-pound to a half-pound of marijuana and that she had given marijuana to both Jaiden and JG.”

The Racine County Metro Drug Unit was assisted in the search warrant execution by a Racine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.