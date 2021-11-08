Povero to Be Sworn-In as Interim Sheriff This Afternoon

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 7:00 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Kelsey M. Davoli, age 20, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from an investigation into a fraudulent transaction that occurred on November 5, 2021. During the incident, Davoli obtained the debit card number of a coworker and utilized that personally identifying information to send herself money via an online money transferring service. Davoli was charged with one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony, one count of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, one count of identity theft in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor, and one count of unlawful possession of personal identification information in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor. Davoli was processed and released on an appearance ticket, and will be due in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO