Ontario County, NY

Povero to Be Sworn-In as Interim Sheriff This Afternoon

By Lucas Day
Lucas Day

 7 days ago

Ontario County Judge Brian Dennis appointed former Ontario County Sheriff Philip Povero on Monday to serve as Interim Sheriff for Ontario County through December 31, 2022. Following the resignation of former Sheriff Kevin Henderson and his Undersheriff, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office has been led by Chief Deputy John Falbo and...

Related


Schuyler County Opposes Hochul Prison Closures

The Schuyler County Legislature has come out against what it called Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “abrupt, secretive and unsafe” prison closures on public safety, economic and environmental grounds. Meeting in special session on Monday, the legislature voted unanimously to enact a resolution opposing the planned closure of six prisons across the...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY


Geneva Man Arrested for Criminal Contempt

The Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Damon D. Steele (age 23) of Geneva, NY, for criminal contempt in the first degree, criminal contempt in the second degree, obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree, resisting arrest, harassment in the second degree, and disorderly conduct. The arrest stems...
GENEVA, NY


Domestic Incident Leads to Arrest

On Monday, November 15, 2021 at 5:15AM, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Kalin K. Watts, age 21, of Seneca Falls, New York following a domestic incident that occurred on November 8th. During the domestic dispute, Watts placed a female resident in fear of physical injury. During the investigation, Police also located firearms at Watts’s residence, which violated a previous court order that was in place prohibiting Watt’s from possessing any firearms. Watts was charged with one count of Menacing in the Third Degree and one count of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, both misdemeanors. Watts was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.
SENECA FALLS, NY


Arrest Made in Deadly Canandaigua Hit-and-Run Accident

An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred three weeks ago on South Main Street in Canandaigua. 54-year old Todd Smith, of Canandaigua, was charged Saturday with vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death and driving while intoxicated. Smith is accused...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Ontario County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Ontario County, NY


Seneca Supers Say “No” To Willard Closure

The Seneca County Board of Supervisors was unanimous this week in opposing the state’s plan to close the Willard Drug Treatment Prison and 5-other prisons. The supervisors passed a motion that says the closing announcement was made with no advance warning, county officials only found out about the closing from media reports, and the decisions were made without local input or outreach to corrections unions.
SENECA COUNTY, NY


Structure Fire in Phelps Saturday

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Department reports a structure fire in the town of Phelps Saturday afternoon. At approximately 4.30pm, first responders arrived at Sheppard Grain, 1615 Maryland Road, for a reported fire. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to a grain drier on site and no injuries have been reported.
PHELPS, NY


Tompkins County COVID Spike

According to the Tompkins County Health Department’s latest report, Saturday saw 71 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. bringing the total number of active cases to 181. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and on Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY


Wayne County COVID Spike

The Wayne County Public Health Department reports 144 new cases in the county since Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to nearly 9,000. 36 out of the 144 (25%) of the news cases were among children. To date, Wayne County Public Health has administered...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY


Burglary Leads to Car Crash and Arrest in Victor

A burglary at Victor’s Eastwood Mall led to a car crash Saturday night. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department, just before 8:00pm, Darwin Mitchell left the Dick’s Sporting Goods located at the mall with over $5,000 of unpaid merchandise. He fled the scene in a getaway car; however, the vehicle crashed at State Route 96 and Commons Boulevard after running a red light. Mitchell’s vehicle bounced off another car and wrapped itself around a pole. Another vehicle, with two occupants went completely off road.
VICTOR, NY


Auburn PD Releases Monthly Report for October

The Auburn Police Department has released its monthly activity report for the month of October. The Detective Bureau was assigned 34 new cases and closed 25 previously assigned cases. Detectives made 1 arrest, including 2 felony charges. 4 warrants, consisting of 6 felonies and 2 misdemeanors were applied for. Detectives...
AUBURN, NY


COVID Clinics Coming to Cayuga County Schools

As COVID numbers increase throughout Cayuga County and the Finger Lakes region, particularly among the unvaccinated, the County Health Department is taking the fight against the disease to the schools. The Cayuga County Health Department has announced five area schools will offer the Pfizer vaccine to their students aged 5-11 at in school vaccination clinics. Parents and guardians are asked to contact their child’s school for registration information.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Public Safety
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement


Overdoses on the Rise in Cayuga County

The drug overdose epidemic is getting worse in Cayuga County, according to Sheriff Brian Schenck. The Sheriff has begun offering Narcan training for jail inmates and is also offering peer support for inmates, through groups like Nick’s Ride for Friends and CHAD, Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs. Get the...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY


Penn Yan Woman Arrested on Charges for Three Separate Incidents

A Penn Yan woman was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from three separate incidents in the village. Police were called to Jacqueline Vanwert’s Main Street home Thursday for alleged illegal drug use and possession. Officers say they did find a quantity of methamphetamine and charged Vanwert with criminal possession of a controlled substance.
PENN YAN, NY


Seneca Falls Woman Arrested for Grand Larceny

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 7:00 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Kelsey M. Davoli, age 20, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from an investigation into a fraudulent transaction that occurred on November 5, 2021. During the incident, Davoli obtained the debit card number of a coworker and utilized that personally identifying information to send herself money via an online money transferring service. Davoli was charged with one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony, one count of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, one count of identity theft in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor, and one count of unlawful possession of personal identification information in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor. Davoli was processed and released on an appearance ticket, and will be due in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.
SENECA FALLS, NY


Cayuga County Reports New COVID Related Death

Cayuga County reported a new COVID-19 related death Friday. According to the county Health Department, the individual was a woman in her 40’s. There have been 107 total deaths related to COVID-19 in Cayuga County since the beginning of the pandemic. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY


Ontario County Man Arrest For Shoplifting from Walmart

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of Stephen Cavitt, age 48, of 1581 State Route 104 in the Town of Ontario. It is alleged that on both September 11th and September 12th 2021, Mr. Cavitt stole merchandise from the Walmart in Macedon. Mr. Cavitt was arrested for two counts of petit larceny in regards to those dates.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY


Seneca Falls Looking to Slash $17K from Proposed Budget

They’ll give it another try later this month. The Seneca Falls Town Board is planning a special session on November 16th to finalize a budget for next year. The Finger Lakes Times reports trustees are still looking to cut about 17-THOUSAND dollars to bring the tax levy increase to allowable limits. The board has decreased the proposed tax levy from 15-percent to four through cuts, including 110-THOUSAND dollars for a once-proposed town manager position.
SENECA FALLS, NY


Veterans Day Observances in Yates County

Thursday is Veterans Day and there will be several observances locally. Tonight, there will be a Veterans recognition ceremony at Dundee Central School starting at 6:30. Phil Rouin, Yates County Veterans Services Agency Director, tells us what will be happening Thursday. The Dundee American Legion Bradley Jessup Post #660 will...
YATES COUNTY, NY




