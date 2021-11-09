CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Expensify, Inc (EXFY) Increases Expected Price Range of its 9.73M Share IPO to $25-$27/sh

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Mirant Corporation (MIR) Reports Q3 Loss of $7.01

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mirant Corporation (NYSE: MIR) reported Q3 EPS of ($7.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $144.3 million. GUIDANCE:. Mirant Corporation sees FY2021 revenue of $723 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Mirant Corporation (MIR)...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Energy Focus (EFOI) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Expensify#Streetinsider Premium#Exfy
StreetInsider.com

The Shyft Group (SHYF) Declares $0.025 Quarterly Dividend; 0.2% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, or $0.1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Declares $0.125 Quarterly Dividend; 1.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, or $0.5 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 29, 2021, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Home Bancshares (HOMB) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Home Bancshares (NASDAQ: HOMB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, or $0.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 17, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HeartBeam, Inc (BEAT) Prices 2.75M Share IPO at $6/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a developmental stage digital healthcare company with a proprietary ECG telemedicine technology to bring new capabilities to cardiovascular disease, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,750,000 units, each consisting of (i) one share of common stock and (ii) one warrant to purchase a share of common stock, at a public offering price per unit of $6.00. The warrants have an exercise price of $6.00 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years after the issuance date. All units are being offered by HeartBeam, Inc. In addition, HeartBeam, Inc. has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 412,500 shares of its common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 412,500 of its common stock, at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) Misses Q1 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.30), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.31 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Dow (DOW) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend; 4.8% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dow (NYSE: DOW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, or $2.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 29, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Target (TGT) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend; 1.5% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Target (NYSE: TGT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, or $3.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 17, 2021, with...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Brilliant Earth (BRLT) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.09

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Brilliant Earth (NASDAQ: BRLT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $95.2 million, versus $71.4 million reported last year. GUIDANCE:. Brilliant Earth sees FY2021 revenue of $366-369 million. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Assured Guaranty (AGO) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend; 1.6% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, or $0.88 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Amgen (AMGN) Declares $1.76 Quarterly Dividend; 3.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.76 per share, or $7.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lindsay (LNN) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend; 0.9% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Lindsay (NYSE: LNN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Middlesex Water (MSEX) Raises Annual Dividend 6.4% to $0.29; 0.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) declared an annual dividend of $0.29 per share, or $0.29 annualized. This is a 6.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.2725. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) Reports Q3 EPS of ($1.52)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.52). Revenue for the quarter came in at $27.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $30.42 million. GUIDANCE:. F45 Training Holdings Inc....
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

New America High Income Fund (HYB) Declares $.05 Quarterly Dividend; 1.9% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. New America High Income Fund (NYSE: HYB) declared a quarterly dividend of $.05 per share, or $0.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021, with an...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy