Blessd, born Stiven Mesa Londoño, is Colombia’s next big star. Humble, hard-working, and always repping el barrio in his native Medellín, Blessd wants to be an example for future generations that they can also come from nothing, and make it big. The “Imposible Remix” singer talked to mitú about how his career started as he sold fruit and candy with his father, how Maluma’s collaboration was life-changing and what’s next for Colombian rising talent like himself.

