U.S. opens to international, vaccinated travelers

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - After nearly two years, the United States is back open to vaccinated international travelers on Monday.

The U.S. is lifting a pandemic travel ban on international visitors from more than 30 countries who were shut out for 20 months.

International visitors will need to show proof of vaccination and a recent negative Covid test, with some exceptions.

Port authority officials say the re-opening will make for full flights and long lines, as Delta says it has seen a 450% increase in international bookings in the six weeks since the re-opening was announced. Other airlines are still adjusting and continue to bring back employees and aircraft sidelined because of the pandemic.

This opening includes the Mexico border and our broder to the north from Canada. Canadians will be able to cross the U.S. border for non-essential travel and can once again cross along the 5,500 mile land border that separates the two countries.

Canada welcomed fully vaccinated Americans back in August, but the U.S. did not reciprocate at that time.

A lot of businesses, hotels and RV parks in Yuma County rely on Canadian visitors in the winter because of the nice weather and availability of recreational activities.

Canada is requiring its citizens to present a negative Covid PCR test upon re-entry, which for Canadians can cost up to $300 each.

