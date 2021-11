NZXT has unveiled a limited edition cable management tool to coincide with N7 Day. Mass Effect is extremely popular and NZXT has released a few N7 themed peripherals. Today, the company has announced the CRFT NZXT Mass Effect Puck features the seal of the N7 special forces and signifies completion of the special training. The puck attaches to your case and allows you to not only wrap long cables around it, but also hang headsets and anything else that it can hold. It retails for $34.99 and is available now at NZXT’s website.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO