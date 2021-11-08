1 Killed, 4 Injured In Crash Involving U-Haul Van And Truck In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)– One person was killed and four were injured Sunday night, when a U-Haul van ran a red light and hit a pickup truck in Englewood.

Police said the U-Haul van was headed south on the Ashland Avenue shortly after 9 p.m., when it ran a red light at 74th Street, and hit a Chevy Avalanche headed east on 74th Street.

The driver of the U-Haul was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a broken leg, according to police. A 26-year-old man who was a passenger in the van was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A second passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a fractured pelvis.

The woman who was driving the Chevy was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Her passenger, a 37-year-old man, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition, with a head injury.

CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit and Area One detectives were investigating, and citations were likely against the U-Haul driver.