1 Killed, 4 Injured In Crash Involving U-Haul Van And Truck In Englewood

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 7 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS)– One person was killed and four were injured Sunday night, when a U-Haul van ran a red light and hit a pickup truck in Englewood.

Police said the U-Haul van was headed south on the Ashland Avenue shortly after 9 p.m., when it ran a red light at 74th Street, and hit a Chevy Avalanche headed east on 74th Street.

The driver of the U-Haul was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a broken leg, according to police. A 26-year-old man who was a passenger in the van was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A second passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a fractured pelvis.

The woman who was driving the Chevy was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Her passenger, a 37-year-old man, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition, with a head injury.

CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit and Area One detectives were investigating, and citations were likely against the U-Haul driver.

Isiah Torres
7d ago

Thats cause everyone is in a hurry. Now the UHaul driver has to live with this for the rest of his or her life.. Slow the hell down when it is yellow and stop running them red lights..

#U Haul#Englewood#Accident
