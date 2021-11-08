CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Martin Scorsese Joins ‘Evolution’ as Executive Producer (Exclusive)

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago

Martin Scorsese has come onboard Evolution , the new film from Pieces of a Woman director Kornél Mundruczó and screenwriter Kata Weber as an executive producer.

Scorsese was an executive producer on Pieces of a Woman , joining the project after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2020, a move that is credited with raising the profile of the drama and helping the film’s award run, which landed star Vanessa Kirby an Oscar nomination for best actress.

Evolution , a multi-generational drama that moves back and forth in time, from a surreal memory of World War II to modern-day Berlin, tracing the lingering psychic wounds of the Holocaust, premiered this year at the Cannes Film Festival.

Evolution was not picked as Hungary’s entry for 2022 race for best international feature — Peter Bergendy’s period horror Post Mortem will represent the country — but Scorcese’s involvement could focus attention on the movie. Given its subject matter and the cache of Scorcese, and of Weber and Mundruczó following Pieces of a Woman , it could be a dark horse in the Oscar race.

“Every new movie by Kornél Mundruczó and Kata Weber comes as a welcome shock to the senses for the viewer and for the filmmaker – they never stop advancing into uncharted territory,” Scorcese said in a statement.  “With Evolution , they find a way to dramatize the movement of time itself, the ways that we remember and the ways that we forget. Evolution looks directly into the face of truly unsettling realities in a way that’s new and exciting, even liberating. It’s the work of genuine cinematic storytellers.”

Mundruczó said for he and Weber the film was an opportunity “to explore this ever-changing concept of identity, for ourselves and the generations both before us and after. The fact that this extremely personal triptych of stories spoke to Mr. Scorsese means the world to us, and we hope audiences will find their own reflections on identity in watching it as well.”

Match Factory Production produced Evoultion in coproduction with ZDF/ARTE and Proton Theatre. The Match Factory is handling world sales.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Rob Delaney Joins Matthew Vaughn’s All-Star Spy Thriller ‘Argylle’ (Exclusive)

Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming spy thriller Argylle for Apple TV+ has added another name to its already bulging cast list. Rob Delaney, the Catastrophe and Deadpool 2 star soon to be seen in Disney+’s Home Alone reimagining Home Sweet Home Alone, is set to appear in the big-budget feature, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, joining an ensemble that currently includes Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Ariana DeBose and — in her first acting role — Dua Lipa. First announced in July and being directed and produced by Vaughn for his own Marv Studios, Apple...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lamb’ Star Noomi Rapace and Director Valdimar Johannsson Talk Genre-Defying Film: “Sometimes It’s So Strange You Have to Laugh”

In A24’s Lamb, Noomi Rapace’s most memorable co-star is a half-human, half-sheep newborn named Ada. As Maria, who runs a farm with her husband (Hilmir Snaer Gudnason) in remote Iceland, Rapace weathered a logistically complicated shoot that included actual nightmares. The resulting film, helmed by first-time director Valdimar Jóhannsson, who co-wrote it with frequent Björk collaborator Sjón, is an eerie, intermittently funny slice of folk horror. Rapace and Jóhannsson spoke to THR about how they made the movie and why they resist the temptation to classify it as a genre film. Maria is a heavy character. She’s been through a lot...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lady Gaga on ‘House of Gucci’ Accent and How Much Tony Bennett “Dislikes” Martin Scorsese Films

To prep for her role in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, Lady Gaga did a deep dive into the life Patrizia Reggiani. The Oscar-winner devoured old interviews and “read everything that I could possibly find” about her character, the woman convicted of putting a hit out on her ex-husband, Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci, played in the MGM film by Adam Driver. But she stopped short of asking for a face-to-face meeting even though Reggiani is alive and free after being released from prison in 2016 following 18 years behind bars. “I tried to find mostly the facts only, things that weren’t colored...
MOVIES
Deadline

Wesley Snipes & Tiffany Haddish Lead Luminosity Entertainment Comedy ‘Back On The Strip’

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Samaha, Missy Valdez, Geno Taylor and Daniel Diamond’s newly launched Luminosity Entertainment have set their first movie, the comedy Back on the Strip, starring Wesley Snipes and Tiffany Haddish. Luminosity will finance, produce and distribute feature films theatrically in the U.S. and handle foreign sales. Back on the Strip reps the theatrical directorial debut of Chris Spencer, the creator and EP of Real Husbands of Hollywood and EP and scribe of Grown-ish. It follows a young man, Merlin (Spence Moore II), who moves to Las Vegas to pursue his dream of becoming a magician after losing the woman of his dreams....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Kirby
Person
Martin Scorsese
Variety

Mel Gibson to Star in ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ at Starz

Mel Gibson will star in the “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” at Starz, Variety has confirmed. “The Continental” was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize...
MOVIES
Variety

Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini Cast in ‘Extrapolations’ at Apple

Apple TV Plus announced that Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini have been cast in “Extrapolations,” Scott Z. Burns upcoming climate change anthology series. Known for his performances in films such as “Motherless Brooklyn” and “Keeping the Faith,” Norton plays a scientist named Jonathan Chopin. He is repped by UTA. Jonathan’s son, computer programmer Rowan Chopin, is played by Gandolfini, who most recently appeared in “The Many Saints of Newark” and is repped by WME, Sloane Offer, and Relevant. Varma plays inventor Gita Mishra. Her prominent credits include playing Ellaria Sand in “Game of Thrones” and Piety...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Cannes Film Festival#Executive Producer#Post Mortem
Popculture

One of Denzel Washington's Most Famous Movies Is a Big Hit Again Thanks to Netflix

Netflix is always adding new movies to its catalog, and one of the latest dramas to hit the streaming service is American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. The crime drama was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Ridley Scott. Scott Is having a huge year in 2021 with the releases of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, so that could explain the film's rise in popularity on the Netflix charts. American Gangster is currently at #8 In Netflix's top 10 for movies, reminding people why Washington and Crowe are two of the greatest actors of their generation.
MOVIES
Variety

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon to Star in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Movie

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic “Oppenheimer,” a drama about the development of the atomic bomb. It is not clear who Downey Jr. and Damon will be playing in the film. Nolan is assembling a star-studded cast, one that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife Katherine. Oppenheimer, a physicist who was integral to the Manhattan Project, is known as the father of the atomic bomb. Though exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the story is expected to dramatize the creation of the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
World War II
New Haven Register

'Gloria' Star Paulina García Heading, Exec Producing Matías Rojas' 'Our Memory' (EXCLUSIVE)

Paulina García, who won the Berlinale’s 2013 best actress Silver Bear for her role in Sebastián Lelio’s Chilean drama “Gloria,” is starring in and executive producing Matías Rojas Valencia’s “Our Memory” (“Nuestra Memoria”). The documentary-hybrid is based on Rojas’ research into a powerful enclave in southern Chile and the influence...
MOVIES
Variety

Katie Holmes Directing, Co-Writing, Producing and Starring in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Holmes has found her next project. The “Dawson’s Creek” and “Wonder Boys” actress will star in “Rare Objects,” in addition to directing, producing and co-writing the adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name. Production on the film has started in New York with Yale Productions and Holmes’ Lafayette Pictures producing the movie. Phaedon Papadopoulos co-wrote the script. The film is also produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Lafayette Pictures/Yale Productions with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Mark Maxey is also a producer. “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman with a traumatic past...
MOVIES
Variety

Will Oscar Voters Say ‘I Love Nicole Kidman’ in Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Being the Ricardos’?

After revisiting a slice of 1960s history in last year’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin turned his lens to “Being the Ricardos,” cataloging a politically tumultuous week in the 1950s for Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz during the heyday of “I Love Lucy.” The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences often falls hard for movies about old Hollywood, and it would be foolish to think that they’ve changed their tune, especially after seeing films such as “Mank” from David Fincher garner the most nominations in the 2020 Oscar race. The new movie from Amazon Studios could...
MOVIES
Register Citizen

Mickey Rourke Joins Dolph Lundgren in Action Movie 'Section Eight' - AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Mickey Rourke is joining the cast of action movie “Section Eight.” Sales agent The Exchange is introducing the movie to international buyers during the virtual American Film Market, which wraps Friday. The cast also includes actors Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins, Ryan Kwanten, Dermot Mulroney, and Blue October’s lead singer Justin...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy