‘Tamron Hall’ Grabs Two-Season Renewal in Syndication

By Rick Porter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
Tamron Hall ’s syndicated talk show is sticking around.

The ABC News-produced show has scored a two-season renewal that will take it through the 2023-24 season. The network’s owned and operated stations, including those in top 10 markets New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Houston, will serve as Tamron Hall ‘s lead station group.

“Tamron Hall is a trusted and accomplished journalist and an outstanding talk show host,” said ABC News president Kim Godwin. “She is a breath of fresh air in daytime, approaching every show and segment with her personal mix of curiosity and compassion. We are delighted to continue this collaboration with Tamron and her stellar team in presenting their distinctive brand of talk to our valued station partners, the TamFam and beyond.”

ABC News took over production of Tamron Hall show this season. The division also produces The View and Good Morning America in daytime.

“ABC’s decision to give our show a two-season renewal is beyond my wildest dreams. I am so lucky to have such great partners, from ABC to all of our stations across the country, and an amazing team who all support the spirit of the show,” said Hall. “We wouldn’t have our success without our loyal audience. TamFam, your dedication to the show has lifted us all up so let’s keep talking, inspiring, and dreaming big.”

Added Debra O’Connell, president networks at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, “Whether she is interviewing someone of cultural significance, shining a light on issues that impact her viewers and community or sharing a personal experience about being a busy working mom, Tamron approaches every topic on her show with heart and soul. We are excited to have Tamron Hall continue her insightful and inspiring daytime talk show.”

Tamron Hall premiered in September 2019 and won a Daytime Emmy for outstanding informative talk show after its first season. Hall executive produces with Quiana Burns.

