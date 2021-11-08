CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Patriots, or any other NFL team, could land Odell Beckham Jr. this week

By Ryan Hannable
Even though he didn’t play on Sunday, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is the biggest story in the NFL.

It was widely reported late last week that the Browns plan on releasing him, but the move will not become official until Monday afternoon.

Prior to his release, the Browns terminated the final two years of his contract, so right now a team that claims Beckham would inherit $7.25 million of salary for the remainder of the season and after the year he would become a free agent.

So, on Monday afternoon he will officially be released and then subject to waivers where he could be claimed by a team at 4 p.m. Tuesday. But, not many teams, including the Patriots, have the salary cap space to take on his $7.25 million.

New England has roughly $3 million, so it would need to create room by restructuring contracts or releasing a player or two. This doesn’t seem likely — not only for the Patriots — but for most other teams around the league.

Not many teams have the salary cap space to take on that contract. Some of the teams that do include the Jaguars, Eagles, Broncos, Seahawks, Panthers and Steelers.

The expectation is no team will claim him, which then make him a free agent and he’s able to sign with any team in the league on a new contract.

This can take place after Tuesday at 4 p.m. and he would obviously have more of market since teams would not be limited by their salary cap situation.

In six games this season, the 29-year-old has 17 receptions for 232 yards. He hasn't been fully healthy for quite some time, which is something teams will need to consider.

As of Monday morning, the Saints, Seahawks and 49ers are reportedly the favorites to land the wide out.

We’ll see how things play out, but it will take a day or so before it does.

Boston, MA
