22 festive holiday sweaters for dogs, from an adorable moose hoodie to a snarky gingerbread knit

A festive dog sweater will make the holidays all the more merry.

We rounded up sweaters for dogs of all sizes to add some joy to the holiday season.

He are 22 of our favorites, from understated fair isle knits to ugly Christmas sweaters.

The holidays are just around the corner, along with nights snuggled up beside the fire, crisp winter walks, and the ubiquitous ugly Christmas sweater party. All your dog needs is a cold-weather wardrobe to join in the festivities.

We've assembled a list of our favorite dog sweaters for the season, from holiday-themed vests to classic fair isles to cheeky hoodies. We've even got a few that walk the line between costume — Buddy the Elf, anyone? — and cozy.

Whether you've got a small dog, a large dog, or something in between, these 22 holiday sweaters are just right for the season. You'll find many of Chewy's Frisco sweaters are currently discounted at 40% off, which is applied in your cart at checkout.

Here are 22 of our favorite dog sweaters:

Chewy

A turtleneck that nods to one of the holiday's most iconic characters

Frisco Nutcracker Sweater, available at Chewy, from $14.99

Your dog will dance their way through the holidays in this festive ugly sweater by Frisco. The cozy turtleneck is festooned with multicolor pom poms and a handsome nutcracker wearing his holiday best.

Chewy

A sweet winter cardigan with the convenience of a pullover

Frisco Jolly Snowman Faux Cardigan Sweater, available at Chewy, from $15.99

You'll never miss a button on this winter cardigan — they're just for show. The sweater, though, is the real deal with holly jolly snowmen, Christmas trees,and fair isle details so charming they could have been stitched by grandma. It's a great choice for large dogs, with sizes up to XXXL.

Lands' End

A pair of antlers for your pup

Moose Dog Knit Pattern Christmas Sweater, available at Lands End, from $34.96

This snuggly wool sweater is as classic as they come, with one fun twist: a pair of ears and antlers sewn into the hood. The understated snowflake-and-moose fair isle is hand knit by Quechua artisans in Peru and dyed with natural, plant-based color. It's even machine-washable, in case your dog takes the whole moose-in-the-wet-and-muddy-forest thing too seriously.

Zappos

A turtleneck designed with ho ho ho-liday cheer

Maxbone Ho Ho Ho Dog Jumper, available at Bloomingdales , Petco , and Zappos , $55

Even Santa will envy this fair isle sweater made just for dogs. Black and white with a bright band of red and the big man's favorite catchphrase, this turtleneck with sleeves is sure to warm up the holiday season.

Target

A winter wonderland in dog sweater form

Wondershop Polar Bear Dog Sweater, available at Target, $12

This knit turtleneck will wrap your pup in cozy comfort through the holiday season. On it, a polar bear wears a pom pom hat to stay toasty under an evening snow flurry.

Chewy

A Christmas tree sweater complete with ornaments

Frisco Christmas Tree Dog Ugly Sweater, available at Chewy, from $15.99

Forget the tree this Christmas. Decorate your dog instead. This green Christmas tree pullover sweater has already been thoughtfully hung with soft multicolored pom-pom ornaments, embroidered candy canes, and topped with a gold star.

Chewy

A fair isle hoodie with subtle Disney touches

Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Fair Isle Hoodie, available at Chewy, from $16.99

Silhouettes of Mickey and Minnie frolic within layered bands of ornaments, candy canes, and holly on this red-and-white fair isle sweatshirt. Lined with fleece and crowned with a red hood, it's the perfect cozy accessory for Christmas.

Hanna Andersson

Long johns to light up all eight nights of Hanukkah

Hanukkah Pet Johns, available at Hanna Andersson, $27.20

Celebrate the Festival of Lights right with these cozy menorah-printed long johns. Made from soft organic cotton rib knit, your pup will want to keep wearing these pj's long after the last candle's gone out. Don't be envious of their holiday style —Hanna Andersson also makes matching tops and pants for humankind.

Chewy

A cheeky sweater to keep you smiling through the holidays

Frisco Bite Me Gingerbread Christmas Sweater, available at Chewy, from $14.99

Crack up your guests with this maroon sweater adorned with a partially devoured gingerbread man and the words "Bite Me." The pullover is made from thick, acrylic knit and comes in small and large dog sweater sizes from XS to XXXL.

Chewy

An ugly dog Christmas sweater for your holiday party

Frisco Nordic Fair Isle Dog Hooded Sweater, available at Chewy, from $15.99

With its brown background, white hearts, and pink pom-poms, this holiday sweater will be a top contender for the season's ugliest. Just check out the reindeer antlers sewn into the hood. If your dog can't make it cute, no one can.

Dog Threads

A matching sweater set for you and your dog

Great Yukon Sweater for Pups and People, available at Dog Threads, $42

Twin in style with this fair isle sweater designed for you and your pup. The red and black pattern on a white background pays homage to the great antlered mascot of the North: the moose. People sizes range from infant to adult unisex XXL and a portion of all profits are donated to animal rescues.

Truth & Co.

A reversible fleece vest with winter style

Winter Wonderland Reversible Teddy Vest, available at Lucy & Co., $45

Get two looks in one with this reversible winter vest. With soft, maroon teddy fleece and hunter green accents on one side and a forest of colorful trees on the other, you'll wish Lucy & Co. made one for humans, too.

Petsmart

An elf sweater for making holiday magic

Elf Sweater, available at Petsmart, from $24.99

Transform your dog into a helpful Christmas elf with this festive holiday frock. The bright green sweater has authentic Buddy the Elf details drawn right in, including a buckled belt and a white collar and buttons. Not even Santa will be able to tell your pup apart from his authentic associates.

Target

A joy-full Christmas turtleneck

Flip Sequin Joy Dog Sweater, available at Target, from $12

Keep your pup merry on Christmas Day with this flashy holiday sweater. Down the back of the red-and-white striped turtleneck, green flip sequins spell out the word "Joy."

Chewy

An understated snowflake sweater for dogs that are too cool for Christmas

Frisco Snowflake Dog Sweater, available at Chewy, from $11.92

Not into the whole ugly dog sweater thing? Try this sweet snowflake pullover instead. The classic gray knit features a simple white snowflake design that celebrates the holiday season without going overboard.

Amazon

A festive fair isle in blues and whites

Fitwarm Dog Winter Sweater, available at Amazon, from $12.99

Whether you've got a Hanukkah dog or you prefer blues and whites to reds and greens, this fair isle sweater is equal opportunity holiday wear. Just don't be fooled by the sizing, which comes in extra small to XXL — this sweater and its alternating layers of snowflakes, evergreens, and moose is made just for small dogs.

Chewy

A hoodie for pups that are both naughty and nice

Frisco Flip Sequin Naughty/Nice Dog Hoodie, available at Chewy, from $14.70

Keep Santa informed whether your dog's been good this season with this hoodie. The sequins on the back flip from naughty to nice with a swipe of the hand while the polyester fleece and stretchy chest ribbing keep them warm and comfortable.

Petco

A winter hoodie designed for maximum dog comfort

Long Dog Clothing Co. The Wonderland Holiday Dog Hoodie, available at Petco, $25

Skip stiff, stuffy dog sweaters this season. Dress your pup in this colorful Christmas tree hoodie instead. Both the chest and binding are made with stretchy red cotton jersey that will move with them whether they're snatching holiday cookies or snoozing under the mistletoe.

Chewy

A patchwork sweater just like grandma used to make

Frisco Grandma's Holiday Patchwork Christmas Sweater, available at Chewy, from $14.99

Ready your dog for the ugly Christmas sweater party in this pullover. It's not quite handmade, but Grandma would still be proud. Its red and green patchwork quilt design features stockings hung with care, snowflakes, Christmas trees, and one abominable snowman.

Petco

A candy cane hoodie that's as sweet (and silly) as they are

Merry Makings Candy Cane Rein Hoodie, available at Petco, $17.99

What's Christmas without the candy canes? This light blue hoodie is a send-up to the peppermint treat. Why the red-and-white striped reindeer antlers? Your guess is as good as ours. Just go with it.

Fit Frenchie/Etsy

Matching dog and human sweaters from the Jurassic era

Christmas Matching Ugly Sweater Dinosaur Roar, available at Etsy, from $31.49

Dinosaurs get festive on this holiday sweater designed for both humans and their dogs. The bright pattern features Santa-hatted T-rexes, red-scarved stegosauruses, and apatosauruses strung with holiday lights. Choose from 10 different dog sizes and don't forget to pick up one for yourself while you're at it.

Chewy

A Spiderman holiday sweater so cute it's almost edible

Marvel's Spiderman Gingerbread Dog, available at Chewy, from $18.99

Get their spidey senses tingling with this Marvel dog sweater. On the back, an embroidered gingerbread man does his best superhero impression.