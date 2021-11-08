CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Fixing the HS-to-College Pathway for Students Hit Hardest by COVID-19

By Bev Perdue
The 74
The 74
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tuyju_0cq4Ye6y00

As with all aspects of our education system, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated and widened inequities in postsecondary pathways, especially for the most underserved students.

According to recent data, undergraduate college enrollment rates declined by nearly 5 percent since last year across all types of postsecondary institutions. Community colleges took the brunt of this decline, with a nearly 10 percent decrease in enrollment in total and an even higher percentage of decline among Latino students (13.7 percent) . Not only does this decline widen the gap between four-year and community college enrollments, it also heavily impacts low-income communities and communities of color , who have been disproportionately affected by the impacts of COVID-19.

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

Dual enrollment offers one opportunity to repair high school-to-college pathways and level the playing field for students coming out of the pandemic. Participation in dual enrollment programs introduces high school students to rigorous college-level material and allows them to get ahead on their postsecondary coursework. Research also shows that taking college courses in high school benefits Black, Latino and low-income students, improving college grades , college graduation rates and attainment of technical degrees .

Related: ‘No Signs of Recovery’: 5 Alarming New Undergraduate Enrollment Numbers

While serving as governor of North Carolina, I launched Career and College Promise to create a comprehensive and consolidated program that provides eligible high school students — those who meet the test score and minimum grade-point average  requirements — with several pathways toward community college or a four-year college or university. The program continues to see success, with 31 percent of students in the state participating in dual enrollment coursework last year — a 4 percent increase over the previous year .

However, establishing a comprehensive dual enrollment system is not enough. It is also essential to address systematic inequities in early childhood and K-12 education for those students who are more likely to be left behind. Students of color, children from low-income families, rural students and those whose parents do not have a college education must have the foundation they need to meet eligibility requirements for dual enrollment programs when they’re in high school.

In fact, systematic challenges within the early childhood and K-12 systems are a major reason why access to dual enrollment remains inequitable across the nation, and in my home state. A longitudinal study of over 23,000 ninth graders found that Black (27 percent) and Hispanic (30 percent) students took postsecondary coursework in high school at lower rates than their white or Asian American peers (both 38 percent). Moreover, due to the pandemic, there are serious concerns about declining dual enrollment participation this year, raising questions about which students are most heavily impacted.

Dual enrollment is a pandemic recovery strategy with promise to support communities most impacted by COVID-19. But it will take commitment to reduce the barriers that stop low-income, rural, Black and Hispanic students from participating.

Related: Chatterji: From AP to IB to Dual Enrollment, There’s a Troubling Racial Gap in Access to Advanced HS Courses. Here Are Some Ways to Close it

The first step is to evaluate existing programs to see if they are fair and equitable. I recommend using resources such as The Education Trust’s six equity considerations and the Community College Research Center’s Dual Enrollment Playbook to assist state and district leaders in conducting equity audits of their dual enrollment programming.

Second, reach out and communicate with students and families to inform them of the opportunities available to them. For example, some postsecondary institutions have partnered with local NAACP chapters, Boys & Girls Clubs, and civic and religious organizations to engage communities of color and low-income communities.

Next, recognize that dual enrollment programs alone are not a full solution to inequities in college pathways, which begin much earlier in a student’s life. Educators must ensure that all children are reading on grade level by third grade — a predictor of college readiness and academic success throughout a child’s life — and that they continue to read on grade level when they are in eighth grade. There are inequities here, too: Data shows the chance that a Black male student will be taught to read well is close to one-fifth that of a white female student and one-third that of a white male. While 81 percent of white students are reading on grade level by eighth grade, only 53 percent of Black students are reading proficiently .

Finally, ensure that students and teachers have equitable access to technology and the internet, both at home and at schools — something we think about daily at digiLEARN , the nonprofit I founded in 2014. And teachers must have the resources and professional learning they need to support students at all levels, so more children can meet the qualifications necessary to enroll in dual enrollment programs.

At a time when postsecondary enrollment has declined, dual enrollment offers one opportunity to increase college enrollment rates, close equity gaps in higher education and ensure students are more competitive in a global workforce. However, if we do not address the existing inequities throughout the education system, we will continue to fail the very students who stand to benefit from these programs the most. Well-monitored programs, targeted recruitment and access are key to increasing college attendance among underrepresented students and closing racial/ethnic and socioeconomic equity gaps that have existed for far too long.

Former North Carolina governor Bev Perdue is the founder of digiLEARN, a nonprofit dedicated to accelerating digital learning for all ages with a goal of increasing personal learning options for students and expanding instructional opportunities for teachers.

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter


Comments / 0

Related
13newsnow.com

'Severe' staff shortages forcing school districts to close or go online

WASHINGTON — Several school districts around the country have either temporarily closed or gone virtual recently, and while it is COVID-related, it has less to do with case surges and everything to do with staff shortages. Short-staffed schools coupled with a shortage of substitute teachers have left districts with few options.
EDUCATION
The 74

Insights from a Math App About Learning in the Pandemic

The pandemic has been devastating for students and families on so many levels. It also produced insights that constitute urgent news for schools, both as they contend with the next wave of coronavirus and in the longer-term future. Today, a quarter of elementary school students in the U.S. use the Zearn platform and they have […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#College Education#Education System#K 12 School#Black Latino
Daily Cougar Online

How Latinx Students Navigated Challenges of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented immense challenges for everyone, but a new report examining the experience of Latinx college students - many of whom are first-generation college attendees and members of lower-income families - found they are resilient and possess high self-efficacy, or confidence to persevere. Researchers at the University...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt Requiring COVID-19 Vaccines For Students, Employees

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh is requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all students and employees. By Dec. 6, in order to “remain a community member,” the university says everyone must either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get an approved exemption. Students who don’t meet the deadline can’t enroll in classes or live in dorms and employees will be subject to disciplinary action, including termination. Those who are exempt will be subject to additional mitigation efforts like regular COVID-19 testing. The university had been strongly encouraging vaccinations but says that short-term approach isn’t sustainable. So far, more than 93% of students, faculty and staff have told the university that they’re vaccinated. The requirement affects over 3,000 students, faculty and staff who haven’t disclosed their vaccination status yet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The 74

5 Alarming New Undergraduate Enrollment Numbers

After the worst enrollment drop in a decade, colleges hoped COVID-19 vaccinations and in-person offerings would reel students back in.  But early fall undergraduate enrollment data suggest “no signs of recovery”, with the nation’s public universities historically serving low-income students of color hit hardest, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.  Across 2- and […]
COLLEGES
The 74

Random Lotteries Would Hurt Equitable Admissions, Study Finds

Going back over 50 years, public intellectuals have toyed with a radical idea: What if colleges used random lotteries to admit students? It’s a notion that first caught on in the 1960s, when middle class families sought more access to higher education and the paths to prestigious schools became increasingly competitive. Since then, lotteries have […]
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Community Impact Houston

Demographics, needs of area college students change during COVID-19

Student populations at southeast Houston colleges are getting progressively younger. Enrollment at San Jacinto College steadily increased from fall 2016 to fall 2019, and the portion of under-age-18 students out of the total student body grew about 9% from fall 2016 to fall 2020. The under-18 portion of Alvin Community College’s student body grew about 10% from fall 2016 to fall 2020, despite total enrollment decreasing about 8.5% over that same period.
HOUSTON, TX
The 74

Paying Tutoring Providers Only If Students Succeed

Last fall, seven school districts and eight tutoring providers came together in a virtual summit run by the Harvard University Center for Education Policy Research. The goal was to see if representatives of two sides of the education market could agree on a radical new contract, one in which schools would pay providers for outcomes […]
EDUCATION
thesuflyer.com

COVID-19 Stressors on SU Students

College can cause a lot of fear and anxieties for many students, but what do SU students fear the most during the 2021 fall semester?. Sophomore Audrey Lahnemann has a fear of catching COVID-19 because this is her first in-person semester at SU. Lahnemann is a transfer student who only...
ucmerced.edu

UC Merced to Offer a Simpler Transfer Pathway for Central Valley Community College Students

UC Merced wants to make it easier for students at Central Valley community colleges to join the Bobcat community and transfer by using an accessible Web-based program. This morning (Nov. 4), the university announced its partnership with the Central Valley Higher Education Consortium (CVHEC) leadership team to connect more community college students to the institution and build a transfer pathway using the system Program Pathway Mapper. This online program allows students to explore vetted transfer pathways independently and gives counselors an excellent tool for advising.
MERCED, CA
The 74

More Districts Scrap Mask Mandates, Embrace Test-to-Stay Measures

Throughout the pandemic, Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera has been at the forefront of the science on COVID-19. In December and January, his 8,900-student district just north of Atlanta partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to study classroom virus transmission, ultimately adjusting their distancing protocols to reduce spread. In September, after […]
EDUCATION
WIS-TV

College of Charleston to begin easing COVID-19 protocols

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - College of Charleston officials are easing COVID-19 restrictions after reporting “encouraging signs” about a downward trend in the latest surge. Starting Monday, the college will lift its current limit of 50 people at college-sponsored indoor gatherings on or off-campus. The limits will revert to the posted...
CHARLESTON, SC
The 74

A Strategy to Lure Back Disengaged Students Amid COVID: Job Training Programs

Updated Nov. 11 Could student-run vertical farms — hyper-efficient, clean facilities where produce grows up on racks, instead of out across fields — help stabilize small cities in northwest Tennessee? Could apprenticeships with local chefs keep disaffected Delaware teens in high school and reopen the state’s restaurants, the source of one-tenth of its jobs? What if […]
EDUCATION
The 74

The 74

351
Followers
1K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy