Travis Scott is refunding tickets to anyone who attended Astroworld after the concert turned deadly

By Rebecca Cohen
 7 days ago
Travis Scott Rick Kern/Getty Images
  • Travis Scott is refunding tickets to anyone who attended Astroworld after the concert turned deadly.
  • At least 8 people died and hundreds were injured when the crowd surged at the music festival.
  • Scott continued to play until his set was finished for more than 30 minutes after the police had declared the event a "mass casualty."

Travis Scott is refunding everyone who bought tickets to Saturday's deadly Astroworld concert, Variety reported.

The Houston music festival turned into tragedy about 30 minutes into Scott's set when crowd surges left at least 8 members of the 50,000 person crowd dead and hundreds injured.

Scott continued to play until his set was finished at 10:15 p.m. — more than 30 minutes after the police had declared the event a "mass casualty."

"The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries," Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference. "People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic."

It was unclear whether Scott knew what was going on in the crowd at the time. Video from the event shows concertgoers chanting at Scott to stop the show and shouting that people were dying.

His girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, said she and Scott weren't aware of any casualties in the crowd during the show and that they are "devastated" by the deaths.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

