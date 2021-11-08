CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Witherspoon says she tells her daughter to text Zoë Kravitz for advice when she feels frustrated about looking a lot like her mom

By Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon on a red carpet in 2019.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

  • Reese Witherspoon recently chatted with Gayle King for an InStyle interview.
  • She says her daughter, Ava Phillippe, sometimes feels frustrated about looking just like her mom.
  • According to Witherspoon, they often turn to Zoë Kravitz for advice because she understands.

Reese Witherspoon knows that it isn't always easy for her children to look just like their celebrity mom.

Speaking with Gayle King for InStyle , the 45-year-old star discussed her career, fashion, and more. She also spoke about her 22-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe , and the public's reaction to their relationship.

"People always love watching you and Ava together because, honestly, nobody can deny that she is your daughter," King said to Witherspoon during their interview. "Do you enjoy the reactions you get from people when they see you two together on social media?"

"I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young," Witherspoon said. "I'm so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother."

King disagreed with the actress, saying, "When Mama looks like you, it's very easy." But Witherspoon said there were still moments of frustration.

Luckily for Phillippe, she has another celebrity to lean on for advice when she needs it.

"We talk to Zoë Kravitz a lot," Witherspoon said. "Because she and her mother look exactly alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, 'Call Zoë. Text Zoë. She knows what to talk about.' I mean, that's another mother-daughter combo that's like identical twins."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aw3Pt_0cq4YcLW00
Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet in 2016.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Still, the mother-daughter relationship between Phillippe and Witherspoon doesn't seem too heavily affected by their similar features.

In recent years, they've walked red carpets together , had "girls nights out" that they documented on Instagram, and worn matching holiday outfits .

Read the original article on Insider

