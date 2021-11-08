CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Saturday Night Live' roasts Aaron Rodgers over vaccine stance: 'It's my body and my COVID'

By Tyler Lauletta
 7 days ago
Pete Davidson as Aaron Rodgers. Saturday Night Live / Youtube
  • "Saturday Night Live" roasted Aaron Rodgers after it was revealed that he was unvaccinated.
  • SNL cast member Pete Davidson played Rodgers as a guest on Fox News during the show's cold open.
  • The opening sketch also touched on the election for Virginia's governor and Donald Trump.

Aaron Rodgers was roasted by "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend after it was revealed that the Green Bay Packers quarterback was unvaccinated.

As portrayed by Pete Davidson, SNL's version of Rodgers appeared on Fox News during the show's cold open to defend his unvaccinated status.

"It's my body and my COVID," Davidson said. "I can give it to whoever I want."

You can watch the sketch in its entirety below.

Rodgers missed the Packers' game on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Should he remain free of symptoms, he could return to the team next Saturday, just in time for the Packers' Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

IN THIS ARTICLE
