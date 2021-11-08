Luring Suspect Arrested Thanks To Public’s Help

Francisco Rosales-Flores (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

JACKSON – With help from concerned residents and the New Jersey State Police, officers were able to identify and arrest the suspect who attempted to lure a juvenile.

Jackson Township Police Department had previously released a statement regarding an attempted luring that occurred on October 30. The victim, a 13-year-old girl, was walking on Pitney Lane near Danielle Court when a car drove up to her.

The car backed up towards the victim and the driver asked “Are you cold? I can give you a ride. Get in my car.” The victim then ran to the nearest residence on Danielle Court and the suspect left the area on Pitney Lane towards East Veterans Highway.

After receiving information about the suspect, Officers Jeff Henba and James Hendrick responded to a home on Citadel Drive and were able to successfully identify the suspect’s car from the incident.

Investigation also confirmed that the license plate on the suspect’s car was not valid and did not come back to any registered vehicles, police said.

On November 4, the driver who was identified as Francisco Rosales-Flores, 39 of Jackson, was placed under arrest and charged with 2nd degree Luring. He was then processed and later lodged in the Ocean County Jail.

The Jackson Police Department would like to thank all of the members of the public who came forward with any information to assist with this investigation.

The public are reminded that any persons arrested or charged with any offenses or crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.