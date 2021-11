With so much intensity happening on The Challenge's main show right now, it's a massive understatement to say that The Challenge: All Stars 2 premiere was the breath of fresh air we all needed. Seeing all these OGs back for another shot at the title is great on its own, but the excitement, happiness, and overall fun permeating every moment of the episode is what made the All Stars spin-off so inventive and successful the first time around. And now that everyone knows what to expect, we're already seeing strategic analyzing and story lines carrying through multiple seasons. All Stars 2 is just as entertaining as the first season so far but has the potential to be even better as players improve upon not just last season but also the decades of experiences and memories they've been ruminating on during their time away.

