Last week we were targeting the 1.1350 level. Today, we traded to the 1.1356 level. Can we fall further?. Yes, we can. However, EUR/USD short is now on everyone's radar, so don't be surprised if we see a bounce higher back towards the 1.1500 level before we finish this move lower at the 1.1285 level.

CURRENCIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO