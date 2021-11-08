CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How wellness brands can better reach prospective consumers

By Laurie Dewan
Advertising Age
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthline Media’s new Future of Wellness survey of 2,102 U.S. adults revealed that the vast majority of people are excited about health and wellness innovations. For example, nine in 10 feel that these technologies could help improve quality of life, and many of the people who are most interested in trying...

nosh.com

NOSH Live Winter 2021: How Meaningful Brands Attract Loyal Consumers

It’s getting harder to keep your consumers. Past purchasing behavior is no longer a fair measure of brand loyalty — and that’s something that has accelerated with the political and societal upheavals of the past two years. Consumers are now increasingly looking at a variety of the ways brands fit into their lives, and the ways that they intersect have changed.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Advertising Age

4 cultural movements that food brands can leverage to propel their brands

The battle over consumers’ wallets is intensifying in the food category. The pandemic changed how people get food, how much money they budget for it and when and where they eat. Simply put, consumers are taking more control over their consumption and are more in tune with how food impacts their wallet, health, mental well-being, relationships and the environment.
INDUSTRY
thecordovatimes.com

Better Business Bytes: How to instill wellness in your office culture

Since workplaces are where most of our time and energy are spent, employers have a huge responsibility when it comes to their employees’ health. The extended isolation and uncertainty many of us experienced during the past 20-plus months has intensified mental health concerns across the nation. About 41% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during January 2021 — up 30% from two years ago. That means nearly half of the U.S. population is struggling with mental illness.
MENTAL HEALTH
Advertising Age

IFit chooses OMD to handle its U.S. media business

IFit, the maker of interactive fitness equipment brands including NordicTrack, Proform, Weider and Freemotion, has awarded OMD Worldwide its U.S media business, with the potential for expanding the remit to international markets (including Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Australia, China), according to the agency. The move follows a four-month competitive review.
ECONOMY
#Cholesterol#Healthline Media#Future Of Wellness
information-age.com

How empowering your brand can power customer behaviour in the experience economy

Anna Gong, CEO and Founder of Perx Technologies, explores how empowering your brand can power customer behaviour in the experience economy. In the experience economy, where value is created through technology connections between people, machines, and organisations, the relationship between the customer experience and the brand’s purpose becomes critical. With...
ECONOMY
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
