CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

WPP wins Coca-Cola’s massive agency review

By E.J. Schultz
Advertising Age
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWPP is the big winner in Coca-Cola Co.’s massive agency review, beating out Publicis Groupe in the final round of lengthy pitch for the beverage giant’s creative, media, data and marketing technology business spanning more than 200 countries. The holding company will form a bespoke team called OpenX to...

adage.com

Comments / 0

Related
portada-online.com

Nissan, Nike, Iberia, Coca-Cola…and More

Nissan, Nike, Iberia, Coca-Cola… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check our prior Sales Leads columns. , a minority & female-owned digital media company dedicated to reaching US Hispanics, announced a partnership between Nissan and Canela Music that will highlight the Hispanic culture through music during the months of November and December. Canela Music offers a unique blend of Latin music programming, featuring various genres from Latin Pop, Regional Mexican, Classics, Romantic, and more.As part of this collaboration, Canela Music has produced two episodes of the original show “El Carrete”, exclusively for Nissan, featuring up to six artists per episode. This thematic conversation will support the overarching Musica Sin Fronteras theme in a playful and organic way. The content series highlights Latino artists and their culture through music. Musica Sin Fronteras was exclusively developed for Nissan Frontier and its messaging will be amplified through Canela’s OTT, OLV, Rich Media and display across all of Canela media properties. Canela Music can be downloaded now from the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android.
BUSINESS
The Drum

WPP agencies sweep up beverage and banking clients

Analysis of the major advertising and media account moves of the week. Keep up with the latest client reviews and pitches here. This week, we consider a series of pitched victories at WPP, with clients across the beverage and banking sectors choosing the British company’s agencies. Constellation Group, the brewer...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Coca-Cola's Largest Brand Acquisition Ever

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) announces a deal and Trivago's (NASDAQ:TRVG) third-quarter results were much better than expected, but shares remained flat. Motley Fool analyst Jason Moser analyzes those stories and discusses the importance of setting expectations with stocks. To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wpp#Coca Cola#Global Marketing#Shopper Marketing#Creative Agency#Coca Cola Co#Coke#Dentsu#Interpublic#Accenture Interactive#Pricewaterhousecoopers#Cmo
portada-online.com

Facebook’s Meta, The Coca-Cola Company, Save A Lot….and More

Facebook’s Meta, The Coca-Cola Company, Save A Lot… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check our prior Sales Leads columns. WPP has consolidated as the big winner in Coca-Cola Co.’s massive agency review, Adage reports. WPP has beated Publicis Groupe in the pitch´s final round for the beverage company’s creative, media, data and marketing technology business spanning more than 200 countries. The holding company will form a bespoke team called OpenX to handle the account, assuming a role Coca-Cola describes as “global marketing network partner,” according to Adage. WPP is charged with overseeing end-to-end marketing solutions across Coca-Cola’s entire beverage portfolio, which includes some 200 brands including sodas such as Coke and Sprite, as well as sports drinks, juices, coffee, tea and plant-based drinks. WPP had already held portions of Coca-Cola’s media business in some global markets via MediaCom, and Ogilvy has a history of working for Coke.
BUSINESS
marketingdive.com

Coca-Cola names WPP global marketing partner

The Coca-Cola Company named WPP as global marketing network partner, according to a press release. A bespoke team called OpenX will execute the CPG giant's new integrated agency model, managing end-to-end creative, media, data and marketing technology across its entire portfolio. In addition, Dentsu was named complementary media partner in...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Buffett’s Coca-Cola Steps Up Its Game With Bodyarmor

KO, Financial), one of. (Trades, Portfolio)’s top holdings, announced that it has fully acquired natural sports drink maker Bodyarmor for $5.6 billion, marking the company’s largest-ever brand acquisition. The acquisition doesn’t come as a complete surprise to the markets, since Coca-Cola had already acquired a 15% stake in the brand...
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Coca-Cola Acquires BodyArmor

Coca-Cola has acquired sports-drink maker BodyArmor, representing its largest brand acquisition. BodyArmor drinks have some celebrity partners, including Jennifer Lopez and Carrie Underwood, in its roster of partners. The late Kobe Bryant was an early investor. Coca-Cola owns Powerade, which is designed to compete directly with Gatorade. In 2018, Coca-Cola...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
bizjournals

Coca-Cola buys the remainder of BodyArmor for $5.6 billion

The Coca-Cola Co. said it's buying the rest of the sports drink company BodyArmor that it doesn't already own for $5.6 billion. The Atlanta soft drink giant (NYSE: KO) initially bought 15% of New York-based BodyArmor in 2018 and on Monday, Coca-Cola said it's buying the rest. Coca-Cola said BodyArmor will be managed as a separate business within Coca-Cola’s North America operating unit and will continue to be based in New York. BodyArmor's executive leadership team, including co-founder Mike Repole and president Brent Hastie, will continue to work for the company.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AdWeek

What to Know About Coca-Cola's Upcoming Creative and Media Review

Four major advertising holding companies and thousands of smaller shops around the world are awaiting their fate as part of the Coca-Cola Company’s global marketing and media review. The potential impact of the outcome, which should be announced within the next couple weeks, could completely change the industry landscape due to the size of the contract.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Despite Coca-Cola’s Largest-Yet Brand Acquisition, PepsiCo Outpaces Competitor 3-to-1 in Sports Drink Category

Coca-Cola just made a major move to catch up to frontrunner PepsiCo in the competitive sports drink category, but the move is far from enough to eliminate its rival’s wide lead. Coca-Cola announced Monday (Nov. 1) that is acquiring Whitestone, New York-based energy drink company Bodyarmor for $5.6 billion. The deal values the company at $8 billion total, with the beverage giant already owning 30% of the company, per a Reuters report, having initially acquired a 15% stake in the company in 2018.
BUSINESS
fooddive.com

Coca-Cola buys rest of BodyArmor for $5.6B in company's largest-ever purchase

Coca-Cola is spending $5.6 billion to purchase the remaining 85% stake it doesn't currently own in sports drink maker BodyArmor, the company said Monday. The acquisition is the largest ever for the 129-year-old company. BodyArmor is currently the second-largest sports drink in the retail channel behind PepsiCo's Gatorade, with sales...
BUSINESS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coca-Cola is buying sports drink maker BodyArmor

Coca-Cola has acquired sports-drink maker BodyArmor in a bid to steal market share from Pepsico-owned Gatorade. This is Coca-Cola's largest brand acquisition, according to a company spokesperson. The beverage giant first took a 15% stake in BodyArmor in 2018. It's taking control of the remaining part in a $5.6 billion...
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Coca-Cola makes it’s most expensive brand acquisition in history buying BodyArmor

Coca-Cola made its biggest push yet to dethrone Pepsi’s Gatorade as the sports drink king, agreeing to buy the rest of BodyArmor for $5.6 billion. That's expensive juice—so expensive that it’s Coke’s biggest acquisition in its history. What’s BodyArmor? Founded in 2011 as a “natural alternative” to sugary sports drinks,...
MLS
investing.com

Coca-Cola Edges Higher After Report It’s Buying All of BodyArmor

Investing.com – Coca-Cola stock (NYSE:KO) traded up 0.1% in Monday’s premarket while a report in The Wall Street Journal said the company is taking full control of sport drink-maker BodyArmor. According to the WSJ report, Coke is likely to pay $5.6 billion for the 70% stake it doesn’t own in...
STOCKS
geekspin

Coca-Cola’s Santa is sending personalized Cameo videos to fans

Coca-Cola has teamed up with online fan connection platform Cameo for a number of exciting “Santa” experiences for consumers this holiday season. One of those is this month’s in-real-life Cameo debut of Coca-Cola’s iconic Santa, who first appeared in the company’s advertising in the 1920s. Starting last Tuesday through November 16th, consumers in the U.S. and Canada can request a personalized Cameo video from Santa himself by heading over to https://us.coca-cola.com/holiday-hub. The requested video can be for the entrants themselves or for someone else. Participants can also indicate whether they’d like the video to be in English, Spanish, or French.
BUSINESS
Advertising Age

General Mills looks to sell Progresso, Hamburger Helper and other brands

Food giant General Mills Inc. is weighing selling a portfolio of brands including Progresso soup and Helper, according to people with knowledge of the matter. General Mills is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as it explores the potential divestiture, which also includes some smaller brands, the people said. The company is targeting to raise around $3 billion from the sale, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.
BUSINESS
Advertising Age

Mojo Supermarket wins online reseller StockX and brings on new talent

Mojo Supermarket is staffing up with three significant hires and a high-profile business win. As of January, Mojo Supermarket had just six full-time employees, but the independent shop now numbers 31 employees in service of big-name brands like The Truth Initiative, rowing machine startup Hydrow and its latest client, StockX, an e-commerce reseller platform for sneakers, streetwear and more that claims 30 million global monthly visitors.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy