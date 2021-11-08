San Jose police investigate deadly solo crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died in a crash in San Jose on Monday morning.

The San Jose Police Department said a driver was on Hillsdale Ave when they left the road and crashed into a tree on the south curb line of Hillsdale Ave. There was no one else in the vehicle.

Police had asked drivers to stay away from the area while they investigated the 6:18 a.m. crash. Investigators do not know what caused the driver to veer off the road.

The Santa Clara County Coroner will release the identity once it is confirmed.

Police said only one car was involved in the crash. It is the 51st deadly crash in San Jose of 2021.

