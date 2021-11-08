Elegance in Autumn: 6 classy home decor must-haves

I have a confession to make: I have a home office. OK, it’s not very big – but that’s just because I’m a minimalist who doesn’t need much space. And two of the walls are also covered in bookshelves, which kind of makes it hard to fit much more furniture in there. But as much as I still enjoy working at the home office desk at Luxo Living, there are some days when only my own office will do. Decorating a home office, especially if you run your business from home, can be a daunting task because you will want to make your workspace look like the very best: like the kinds of offices you see celebrities and entrepreneurs starring in documentaries with. And another issue is that space for furniture is usually an issue when it comes to decorating.

