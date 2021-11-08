Elegance in Autumn: 6 classy home decor must-haves

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I don’t always drink coffee in the morning. In fact, most mornings, I go with water or tea. Even so, I have loved stocking up on items to flesh out my coffee and tea cart in my dining area. It’s packed with various coffees and teas, a matcha maker, a coffee maker, and plenty of water bottles in case I need to grab one and go. I also love showing it off whenever my family comes to visit. Because I’m so proud of it (and because my parents are often asking me for recommendations), I am always keeping an eye out for new products to try in order to add to all the drink options. Before making it to the Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2021 list, I had the Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit in my coffee station. Here’s why it makes a great gift for latte lovers.
