Did Kayce Dutton make it into Yellowstone Season 4 alive? Fans now have an answer. At the end of Season 3, numerous characters' lives were in jeopardy, including John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Jimmy Hurdstram (Jefferson White). Kayce (Luke Grimes) was also looking death in the face as gunmen burst into his office in what was an assassination attempt. Kayce flipped his desk on its side for cover at the end of Season 3, and Season 4's premiere episodes ("Half the Money" and "Phantom Pain") showed what happened next. Spoilers ahead for Yellowstone Season 4, (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service).

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO