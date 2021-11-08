CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal court freezes Biden's vaccination requirement for private businesses

By Kelly Gooch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal appeals court in New Orleans has suspended a COVID-19 vaccination requirement announced by President Joe Biden's administration for private employers with more than 100 employees, according to The Washington Post. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued the decision Nov. 6 after a group...

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
The Biden administration pushes back against DeSantis' challenge to the OSHA worker vaccine mandate

In a letter to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, attorneys for the Biden administration say the rule is expected to save thousands of lives. Biden administration attorneys late Friday urged a federal appeals court to reject a request by Florida, Georgia and Alabama to put on hold a rule that would require tens of millions of workers nationwide to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be regularly tested and wear masks.
Ron Klain retweet spurs court to slam brakes on Biden vaccine mandate

White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s itchy Twitter finger helped derail the Biden administration’s latest vaccine mandate in court. A Sept. 9 retweet from Klain was cited as a key piece of evidence in the blistering ruling issued Friday by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, which paused President Biden’s “staggeringly overbroad” rule forcing COVID-19 vaccines on millions of American workers.
Fifth Circuit: OSHA COVID-19 mandate on jabs, tests and masks violates the ‘safeguards of our collective liberty’

NEW ORLEANS - A recent OSHA mandate requiring employees of covered employers to undergo COVID-19 vaccination or take weekly COVID-19 tests and wear a mask “violates the constitutional structure that safeguards our collective liberty,” according to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Back in June 2020, OSHA determined an emergency...
Governor Applauds Appeals Court Halting Biden’s OSHA Vaccine Mandate

Today, Governor Mike Dunleavy commended the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on its decision to halt the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers. The court on Saturday had issued a temporary stay, pending its deliberations this week. “For a federal court of appeals...
Biden administration reverses Trump-era rule that expanded religious exemptions for massive federal contracting force

The Biden administration is rescinding a Trump-era rule that broadened religious exemptions for the massive workforce of federal contractors, an effort to bring anti-discrimination protections more in line with previous decades. While there’s no record any contractor has tried to use the exemption, advocates on both sides say the push-pull...
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals halts fed vaccine mandate on big businesses

Late Friday, a panel of judges with The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals doubled down on their decision to pause a federal vaccine mandate on bigger businesses. This comes after Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry , some states, businesses, and legal groups filed a lawsuit to halt the Biden administration's attempt to mandate vaccines on businesses with 100 or more workers.
