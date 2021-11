Odell Beckham Jr. is back on the market — but he won’t be a full free agent once the Cleveland Browns release him. First, the wide receiver will be going to the waiver wire, which — at the moment — is the reverse order of the NFL standings. So the worst teams get a shot at him (although that seems like a bad idea to me given how he basically forced his way out of situations he didn’t like with the New York Giants and Browns.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO