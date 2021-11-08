CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The murder of Sydney Loofe: A timeline of the Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell trials

By Omaha World-Herald
 7 days ago

Here's a look at the events in the Sydney Loofe murder case. Bailey...

Boswell sentenced to life for role in Loofe murder

Bailey Boswell will not become the first woman on Nebraska’s death row as she was given a life sentence for the murder of Sydney Loofe on Monday at the Saline County Court- house in Wilber. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Convicted killer Bailey Boswell to be sentenced Monday

SALINE COUNTY, Neb. — The sentencing of a woman convicted of killing and dismembering Sydney Loofe in 2017 is set for Monday at 10 a.m. In October 2020, Bailey Boswell, 27, was found guilty of three charges in the death of Loofe; first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains.
Why was Bailey Boswell spared the death penalty?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday morning, the families of Sydney Loofe and Bailey Boswell tensely hung on every word of Boswell’s sentence, read by Saline County Judge Vicky Johnson. “Sentence on count one, murder in the first degree. The defendant is sentenced to life in prison,” Johnson read. Boswell...
Sydney
Judge orders NU Regent Jack Stark to stand trial on witness tampering charge

A judge has rejected an all-out blitz to dismiss a felony witness tampering charge against sports psychologist and University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark. On Friday, Douglas County Judge Craig McDermott ordered Stark, 75, to stand trial over allegations that he tampered with a witness when he contacted former Husker fullback Willie Miller about his plans to testify on behalf of a former Omaha gym owner who was facing a sexual assault charge. Miller told police that Stark called him a day after Stark found out that Miller would testify as a character witness in the trial of Douglas Anders.
Bailey Boswell sentenced to life in prison

WILBER, Neb. (KLKN) – Judge Vicky Johnson has sentenced Bailey Boswell to life in prison on Monday. Nebraska Attorney General, Doug Peterson, released a statement on the sentencing of Boswell:. “Throughout the criminal justice process, Sydney’s family has persevered with dignity. With the criminal cases coming to a close and...
