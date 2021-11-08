The murder of Sydney Loofe: A timeline of the Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell trials

A Boone County jury deliberated for about seven hours on Thursday, before convicting Joseph Elledge of SECOND degree murder for the 2019 death of his wife, Menggi Ji. Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight wanted a first degree murder conviction. The jury is recommending a 28-year sentence for Elledge, who will be eligible for parole after serving 85 percent of whatever sentence he receives. Closing arguments were intense and emotional on Thursday, with Knight saying that Elledge deserves no mercy. Knight says Elledge tortured Ji. Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum says Knight had no real evidence, and accuses the prosecutor of making mischaracterizations in court.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO