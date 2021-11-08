CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson firefighters called to Greenwood Lane

By Kara Peters
WAPT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters were called to the scene of an apparent fire...

www.wapt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, MS
NBC News

Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook 'giant hoax' case

Conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones, who claimed the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a "giant hoax," was found liable Monday for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the shooting. Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step of defaulting Jones in the defamation...
LAW
CBS News

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, the Senate's longest-serving member, to retire

Washington — Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the longest-serving active member of the Senate, will not seek reelection in 2022, he announced Monday. Leahy, 81, was first elected to the Senate in 1974 and will retire after serving more than 46 years. He is currently the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in the presidential line of succession, and heads the Appropriations Committee, the third panel Leahy has chaired across his career in the upper chamber.
VERMONT STATE
CBS News

President Biden and Chinese President Xi to meet in virtual summit

President Joe Biden will meet virtually Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ways to responsibly manage competition between the two countries and how they can work together on their aligned interests. Former U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss what the relationship between the two leaders and what they will discuss to try and smooth over growing tensions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Police

Comments / 0

Community Policy