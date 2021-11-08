CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Turns to Familiar Wachtell Lipton to Investigate Suns Owner Sarver

By Michael McCann
Sportico
 7 days ago

In the wake of ESPN’s report that Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver used a racial epithet in conversation, routinely made inappropriate remarks about women and oversaw a workplace where employees felt whistleblowing would result in retaliation—claims which Sarver and the Suns fully deny—the NBA has retained the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to investigate.

In the past, similar league-commissioned investigations have been able to delve more deeply into allegations of ownership misconduct, and history could repeat with the NBA’s Suns probe.

In this case, it’s likely that additional witnesses will speak with the attorneys. ESPN conducted interviews with more than 70 current and former Suns employees. In 2018, attorneys retained by the Dallas Mavericks to probe workplace misconduct held interviews with 215 witnesses, including every current Mavs employee. Cooperation was required as a condition of employment and refusal could have led to termination.

When a journalist calls an employee of an NBA team, the employee has no obligation to speak—just the opposite. There is risk in returning the call, especially if the employee signed a non-disclosure agreement or is obligated to refer media inquiries to the team’s PR department. By gaining access to more witnesses, the NBA is likely to gain a fuller picture.

In addition, witnesses might be more willing to offer details and share electronic evidence when responding to Wachtell Lipton. While neither ESPN nor the law firm is interviewing witnesses under oath, and neither has the ability to compel testimony or documents through subpoenas, Wachtell Lipton has advantages that journalists do not. Under Article 24 of the league constitution, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has sweeping and incontestable powers to investigate and punish team employees for conduct detrimental. Staff of NBA teams must follow employment contracts, workplace policies and league edicts. Staff who seem non-cooperative or untruthful in a league investigation likely won’t remain employed long.

On top of that, the NBA could indemnify witnesses who might violate non-disclosure agreements by cooperating. The NFL, as Sportico reported, did not indemnify witnesses in the Washington Football Team investigation. That has sparked questions about the investigation’s completeness and accuracy. If Wachtell Lipton finds that NDAs are interfering, the NBA could turn to indemnification.

The NBA can also credibly maintain confidentiality, which should facilitate conversations with reticent witnesses. While the NFL has suffered from damaging leaks as part of the Washington Football Team investigation, the NBA has generally eschewed such controversies.

The NBA has retained a law firm with relevant expertise. Under the direction of litigation partner and former federal prosecutor David Anders, Wachtell Lipton probed the Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks after their principal owners, Donald Sterling and Bruce Levenson, made racist comments.

Both owners lost their teams, though not by NBA action. Sterling, whom the NBA had permanently banned, saw a judge transfer control of the family trust to Shelly Sterling. Levenson, who in emails worried that black Hawks fans had “scared away” white Hawks fans, sold the team. The NBA also turned to Wachtell Lipton to investigate the Los Angeles Lakers for tampering.

The Suns’ investigation could take months. Not only is Sarver accused of numerous transgressions over many years, but the Suns human resources department allegedly discouraged complaints. The Mavericks investigation, which was similarly multifaceted and involved review of more than 1.6 million emails and other documents, lasted seven months. The Suns investigation could be cut short if Sarver—like Levenson—“voluntarily” sells the franchise. For now, that seems unlikely.

Sportico

NBA and Nike Choose Silence as Enes Kanter Takes on China

The National Basketball Association and Nike (NKE) have been silent publicly since Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter called out China over human rights abuses. Last week Kanter posted a series of videos on Twitter where he called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “brutal dictator,” and asked the Chinese government to free Tibet and close down “the slave labor camps and free the Uyghur people.” Kanter also took his messages onto the court via custom sneakers designed by Chinese activist-artist Badiucao. On Monday, Kanter was back on Twitter, this time accusing Nike for producing sneakers in labor camps. The next day, he invited...
NBA
Sportico

NBA Renews Twitter Content Deal, Will Host 40 Twitter Spaces Events

The NBA, which has the biggest presence on Twitter of any sports league, is staying on the social network’s court with an expanded, multiyear content deal extension. What’s new starting this year: The NBA will produce 40 Twitter Spaces events during the current season, bringing on players and other guests from the pro-hoops world for live-audio chats, free for fans. Under the renewal, the league will also continue to provide a slew of live content, highlights and Twitter Moments on Twitter, and the deal will bring back #NBATwitterLive livestreams of the second halves of select games air on TNT for the third year in a...
NBA
Sportico

NBA Player Asks Investors for $1 Million. They’re Offering $9,700

More than a year ago Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington Jr. and investment firm SportBLX started offering investors a unique way to, as their tagline says, “Go beyond being a sports fan.” How? Give the now-23-year-old money that he will invest how he sees fit and share in any eventual profits. The goal: Raise $1.07 million. The total so far: $9,700. “It’s a new idea. If you really think about it, it’s a great concept. It’s just the newness of it, I think it’s hard for people to wrap their heads around the idea,” said Paul Washington Sr. in a phone call....
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Donald Sterling
Person
Robert Sarver
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Chicago Bulls: "You Got Three Elite-Level Scorers."

The Chicago Bulls have recently beat the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets. There's no doubt that this matchup was a good test for the Chicago Bulls, who have aspirations of being a top-tier team this year. They are 7-3 and have shown no signs of slowing down. Kevin Durant lauded the...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Lonzo Ball has unflattering comment about former team

Lonzo Ball’s former teammates might not be too happy about a recent comment that he made. The Chicago Bulls released a video to YouTube this week giving a behind-the-scenes look of their start to the season. The video included a clip of Ball addressing his teammates during practice ahead of Chicago’s opening game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Ball’s old team. Ball shared his scouting report on the Pelicans and made an unflattering remark about them.
NBA
thespun.com

LeBron James Lookalike Has NBA Fans Losing Their Minds

Sunday night, a photo of a LeBron James lookalike went viral on social media, during the Lakers’ win over the Rockets at Staples Center. While LeBron was on the floor, with the Lakers up on the Rockets, 40-24, a man who looks stunningly similar to LeBron appeared in the background.
NBA
