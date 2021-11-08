CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kanye West, 44, Is Reportedly Smashing 22-Year-Old Model Vinetria To Yeezy Particles Amid Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Rumors

By @AieshaTweets
Bossip
Bossip
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJgJQ_0cq4W2dT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUNbH_0cq4W2dT00

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Kanye West , 44, has reportedly been canoodling with model Vinetria , 22, “for a while now” before they went public over the weekend. Fans got to see West and Vinetria take the alleged romance public this weekend as they attended his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis, where they were sitting together photographed courtside. Their candid date was captured by a photographer on-site at the game and shared to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shane Zisk (@nonstopbucket)

According to Page Six , Ye has been “hooking up” with the young model but no timeline was given regarding when their relationship officially started. There’s not much to be said about Vinetria so far, besides she’s gorgeous and has a following of almost 400K on social media. The publication also reports that Vinetria was in Miami with West when he recorded the now-viral “Drink Champs” interview and was seen at his Sunday Service last weekend.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VINETRIA (@vinetrria)

Just a few days ago Ye was reminding the world that he was still married to Kim Kardashian, Who has reportedly been seen around town canoodling with comedian Pete Davidson. While appearing on ‘Drink Champs,’ Ye made note of the fact that he has never seen any paperwork regarding his alleged “divorce” from Kim K. Following the appearance, he unfollowed Kim on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VINETRIA (@vinetrria)

It’s unclear whether or not the interview was recorded before or after reports of Kim and Pete Davidson secretly seeing each other for dates around New York City.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Onsite! (@its_onsite)

Comments / 32

JC
5d ago

These two are laughable the only ones they really loves are themselves,they only want attention.

Reply(1)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Stunning Body, Pete Davidson Shows Support

Khloe Kardashian isn’t letting COVID hold her back. She is posting new photos on Instagram and they are totally showing off her body. Needless to say, she looks stunning. Former Keeping up with the Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian, is showing off her body on her social media platform. Khloe is wearing an interesting bodysuit that sort of resembles a morph suit. The outfit covers her entire body. It includes swirls of black, white, and brown in the interesting design. Not only that, but the ensemble seems to be a bit see-through. While she isn’t really revealing anything, she is certainly alluding to it.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Scott Disick Reportedly Offered 'Outrageous Amount of Money' to Appear on Kardashians' New Hulu Show

Scott Disick will be appearing on the Kardashian family's upcoming Hulu show after being offered "an outrageous amount of money," Us Weekly reports. Kourtney Kardashian's ex, with whom she shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, was a staple on Keeping Up With the Kardashians before its end, but reportedly only agreed to participate in the family's next chapter on camera if he "got paid a lot."
TV & VIDEOS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Chrissy Teigen has a theory

Chrissy Teigen says she has no idea if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are a couple, but she still has some thoughts about it. Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, have been close friends with Kardashian and Kanye West whom she filed for divorce from in February. Kardashian has...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
AceShowbiz

Kanye West Spotted With Model Vinetria After Saying He Wants to Get Back Together With Kim

The 'Donda' artist is said to have been 'hooking up with' the 22-year-old model for a while amid his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's romance rumors with Pete Davidson. AceShowbiz - Kanye West seemingly doesn't find it hard to move on from his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian despite his claims showing otherwise. After recently saying that he wanted to get back together with his estranged wife, the rapper is now rumored seeing a much younger model, Vinetria.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Threw Tantrum Mid-Flight to 'SNL' Over Travis Barker's Lost Phone

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly became frantic on a flight from Los Angeles to New York on Wednesday when her boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, lost his phone on the plane. A passenger on the commercial flight told Page Six Friday Kardashian got into a "kerfuffle" with the flight attendants who asked her to take her seat in business class. Kardashian and Barker are in New York City this weekend since Barker is appearing on Saturday Night Live with rapper Young Thug.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Who is Vinetria? 5 Things to Know About the Woman Spotted With Kanye West at Donda Academy Game

Love lockdown! Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria. On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Yeezy#Donda Academy#Instagram A
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian’s throwback pictures are proof that she ages backwards

Next time you’re scrolling through your Instagram feed, pay attention to celebrity pictures. Sometimes, I’ll find myself double tapping what I thought was a recent picture – until I realise it’s actually a throwback pic and said celeb just defies the concept of time. Just look at that throwback picture Paris Hilton.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Kanye West Shaved His Eyebrows — See the Pic!

Kanye West is sporting a jarring new shaved-eyebrow look!. The rapper first showed up sans eyebrows at his Sunday Service on Halloween alongside Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson (who is no stranger to going brow-less), and was photographed again as he left Nobu on Tuesday night. West made headlines last...
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Kim Kardashian isn’t bringing Pete Davidson to Paris Hilton wedding

Kim Kardashian may be intrigued with “SNL” star Pete Davidson — but it’s not quite yet at the point where she’s bringing him to weddings as her date. We’re told Kardashian will attend longtime friend Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum on Thursday without Davidson. “[Kardashian] is not bringing Pete....
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Told Drake, Kim K, JAY-Z, & Travis Scott That He's Richer Than All Of Them Combined

There are so many headline-worthy moments from Kanye West's recent appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that you'll probably be reading about this interview for the next few days, but one of the quickest soundbites to take-off has to do with a group text message that Ye claims he sent to JAY-Z, Pusha-T, Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi, telling them that he has more money than all of them combined.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

North West Hilariously Dances To Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ Rap As She Celebrates Mom’s 41st Birthday

Kim Kardashian spent part of her 41st birthday watching her 8-year-old daughter show off some epic dance moves to Kim’s ‘SNL’ rap skit. Kim Kardashian may have been the birthday girl on October 21, but it was her daughter North West, 8, who was the true star of the evening. In the late hours of her 41st birthday, Kim shared an adorable video on her Instagram Stories of an at-home “party” that her children — which include North, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — threw for the SKIMS founder. In the footage, video of Kim’s “Ladies Night Song” skit from her Oct. 10 appearance on Saturday Night Live played on a massive screen, as North had a burst of energy and began busting out some epic dance moves to her mom’s rapping.
THEATER & DANCE
The Tab

Just a roundup of every single woman Pete Davidson has been romantically linked to

Over the years certain male celebrities have been notorious for dating a LOT of fellow female celebrities. Think of Leonardo DiCaprio or John Mayer, they’re talented, successful men so it’s no wonder they’ve managed to date plenty of women. But their time is over and now the man that every female celebrity seems to be linked to is the one and only Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy